Here’s what Brendan Rodgers’ side require to win the league championship in the next five games

Celtic are potentially just FIVE games away from wrapping up title No.55 - with Brendan Rodgers’ runaway Scottish Premiership leaders still on course to clinch four-in-a-row before the split.

The Hoops face St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday evening after Motherwell’s visit to Ibrox, and depending on the outcome of that match could take another giant stride towards reclaiming the trophy.

The Parkhead club then host their bitter Glasgow rivals on March 16 but it will mathematically impossible for the champions-elect to wrap up the league against Barry Ferguson’s men. After the Scottish Cup semi-final weekend, Hearts are the next team to make the trip to Glasgow’s east end before Rangers head to Dundee.

The following week sees Celtic take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park while Rangers entertain Hibs in Govan. Should Celtic win all four league games ahead of their final pre-split fixture against Kilmarnock on home soil, then skipper Callum McGregor and his teammates will be crowned champions as early as April 12.

Maximum points from those matches would ensure the Celts command a 16-point lead, at the very least. In addition, if they were to beat Killie, that would mean the same advantage with only 15 points left to play for.

Assuming Rangers emerge victorious from their head-to-head at Celtic Park in that time, that would be the earliest Celtic can make sure of more silverware. However, if the Light Blues drop further points before heading to Aberdeen on matchday 33, it could happen earlier.

With only 10 league games remaining, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has urged his players to keep their heads down as they motor towards the finishing line following Tuesday’s 5-1 annihilation of Aberdeen.

He stated: “Yes, I think it’s professionalism and focus, which is very important. We’ve had very few slip-ups over the course of the season. It’s at this time of the season when you’ve really got to narrow in your focus on your performance, into your recovery, into your preparation and just focus on the next game.”

