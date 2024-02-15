Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers moved level on points with defending champions Celtic in a chaotic match at home to relegation strugglers Ross County.

A Cryriel Dessers double and a late strike from John Souttar was enough to seal the points in a 3-1 win, with Simon Murray bagging the goal for Ross County - but it still wasn’t enough to move the Gers above the Hoops on goal difference.

Philippe Clement’s side dictated the tempo of the game and were unfortunate not to score more goals with 72% possession, 43 shots, 23 shots on target and 20 corners. Visiting goalkeeper George Wickens’ 19 saves wrote his name into the history books with the most since the Premiership era began in 2013.

The main creative spark for Rangers on the night proved to be club captain James Tavernier, who assisted all three goals. His performance earned him special praise from manager Philippe Clement, who also commented on his team’s quality in the full back areas. He said:” Tav is very important like Ridvan was for me, also really good today, and Borna is also pushing that way. Dujon was suspended for today. It’s interesting for the next couple of weeks. It’s good I don’t have too much hair anymore because otherwise I could be in danger to look in a different way in a couple of weeks with all the things I need to think about. So the team is putting pressure on me and I like that.”

Rangers travel to St Johnstone in their next game on Sunday as they aim to continue putting pressure on rivals Celtic, who host Kilmarnock a day earlier on Saturday.

Celtic keep tabs on former Manchester United wonderkid

Celtic linked youngster Adam Berry is currently on trial at fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest following his departure from Manchester United. The left winger was in the Red Devils’ Under-16s team last season, but remarkably made his Under-18s debut in August 2021 against Manchester City, aged 15.

