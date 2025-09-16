The Tunisian winger has already earned comparisons to Jota and Nicolas Kuhn after starring on his first start against Kilmarnock

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the confident Tunisian winger reckons his man of the match performance in Ayrshire was “just the beginning” of what is to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tounekti - a £5.5 million arrival from Swedish club Hammarby IF on transfer deadline day - had the travelling Hoops support out of the seats on a number of occasions against Killie, so much so that he was already being compared to the likes of Jota and Nicolas Kuhn after his first outing.

Reflecting on his impressive debut at his official press conference unveiling on Tuesday afternoon, Tounekti said: “It's always good to have a nice start. It gives you a good feeling, especially at a club like this. For me, I feel like it's only the beginning. I have so much more to offer, so hopefully I will bring more out through the season.

“I want to play for Celtic for a long time. I think I can come here and hopefully we can win many trophies together. So, for me, I see myself here for many years. To play for Celtic is massive. My only focus is to perform and help the team to win games, because when you play for this club, it's a must to win trophies.

“It’s a big opportunity. I've been here for a week now and I feel like I have so much more to prove. I'm looking forward to the next game and to take more steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a massive club with lots of history. They win titles, so for a player my age, it's the best step I could’ve made. I know the playing style should fit me well, so it was a really easy choice.”

Sebastian Tounekti explains ‘pretty hectic’ nature of deadline day transfer

Tounekti signed on the dotted line in the final hour of the summer window, 24 hours after playing his final game for Hammarby. The Parkhead club swooped for the 23-year-old to bolster their attacking options, but for a short period it appeared the deal was unlikely to be pushed through in time.

Asked if he was ever worried that the transfer wouldn’t happen, Tounekti responded: “It was really late but it went through, so I'm just happy that it did. It was pretty hectic with the window closing on the Monday evening.

“I had to get everything through with medical in Stockholm and paperwork on the Monday morning before taking the flight to Glasgow and finishing everything else. But all credit to Celtic and Hammarby. They both managed it and it moved pretty fast. So, yeah, it was a little bit of a stressful day, but I'm just happy to be here now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tounekti: ‘I told Hammarby about my ambitions and that the move was something I really wanted’

Quizzed on whether there was anyone based in Scotland he could seek advice from on the move prior to putting pen to paper, Tounekti stated: “No I didn’t need that. I was aware of the interest through the summer and I told my agent and everyone around me that it was my first choice.

“When a club like Celtic is interested and wants you, the only thing you can do is try to make it happen. I think to have the chance to play for Celtic, there are not many people who can say that. So, for me, I'm just really happy and proud to play for Celtic.

“Of course, I knew that Hammarby didn't want to sell. They were fighting for a European place and I was maybe one of the main men there, so I understood why they wanted to keep me.

“But I feel like I had a good talk with the club. I told them about my ambitions and that the move was something I really wanted. I’m just happy they could see my view on it and we found a solution.”