The 25-year-old hitman has found goals harder to come by this year after a prolific 2024

Celtic have reportedly shown an interest in signing Shin Yamada who plays for Reo Hatate’s former club, Kawasaki Frontale.

According to the Scottish Sun, the 25-year-old striker has been watched by the Hoops scouting department as boss Brendan Rodgers looks to bolster his attack.

Yamada, who would cost around £1.5million, has scored 19 goals in the 2024 J-League season and also helped the Japanese side reach the Asian Champions League final last month.

Despite allowing his goals tally to dip this year with just six in all competitions, Yamada has still been tipped to earn a move to Europe. And it’s claimed the Scottish champions are among a host of overseas clubs taking a closer look at the Japan under-23 cap.

The Hoops raided the J-League market during Ange Postecoglou’s reign, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda and Hatate all proving massive hits with the Parkhead faithful - and the club appear primed to do it once more.

Celtic are also working on a deal to bring versatile Albirex Niigata defender Hayato Inamura, who scored in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Avispa Fukuoka on Saturday, to Glasgow this summer.

And Yamada has now emerged on their radar as they weigh up a move for the penalty-box predator, who is described as being strong in the air despite being under 6ft. He’s netted 32 goals in 118 games for Frontale since joining from Toin University in 2022, finishing third in the scoring charts last year.

He hasn’t been able to replicate that type of form this term, but has vowed to overcome his recent struggles after notching a brace in the recent Emperor’s Cup win over Fukushima. He stated: “Of course there’s pressure. I’m worried but I don’t want to waste time being weak because of that. My goals have a very positive impact on the team and I want to keep scoring.”

Rodgers is keen to add another number nine option to support Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah ahead of the new campaign, with Republic of Ireland international Johnny Kenny the subject of various loan bids.

And Yamada could fit the bill given the level he has been playing at both domestically and in the Asian Champions League. He has 18 months remaining on his current deal and Celtic could snap him up for a relatively low seven-figure fee.