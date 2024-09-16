Ryan Jack made his debut for his new club in Turkey. | Getty Images

The latest headlines from Glasgow as Celtic prepare to kick-off their Champions League campaign

The champions of Scotland will face off against the leading team in Slovakia this Wednesday as Celtic play host to SK Slovan Bratislava in the first match of this season’s Champions League.

The two clubs have both made fine starts to their campaigns and sit top of the table in the early weeks as they aim to translate their excellent domestic form onto the European stage.

The match marks Celtic’s first game under the new Swiss format that has been introduced while Slovan Bratislava are competing in the Champions League for the first time in their 105-year history.

Celtic will be the favourites to triumph in front of a huge crowd at Parkhead, but the Slovakian champions will be aiming to make their mark on an historic night for everyone associated with the club.

Veteran manager Vladmir Weiss, the father of the former Rangers star by the same name, has played a crucial role in getting the side to this stage after leading the team to four consecutive league titles.

However, he is a doubt heading into the fixture due to a virus which has prevented him from attending both of his team’s last two competitive matches.

His assistant manager Boris Kitka admitted the club's manager will be assessed to see if he is fit enough to travel to Glasgow.

Speaking to The Herald, he said: "Vladimir has had a pretty bad virus for the last few days, almost since the beginning of the week.

"We hope he will be better as soon as possible.

"For the last three to four days he was really not feeling well, he had high temperatures and the weather here is not ideal either, so he stayed at home.”

Weiss’ son, who enjoyed a loan spell at Ibrox a decade ago is expected to start the game as he continues his sixth season in the Slovakian capital.

Ex-Rangers star involved in new club gaffe

Former Rangers star Ryan Jack has not been officially announced as a new player for ambitious Turkish second-tier side Esenler Erokspor but was reportedly named on the club’s team sheet under the wrong name, according to reports from SunSport.

The outlet revealed that Jack was included in the squad which took on Igdir FK under the name of Ryan James as opposed to Jack.

Erokspor's squad has no other players called 'Ryan' or 'James.'

And Jack's middle name is 'James’, which gives the impression that a member of the social media team could have made a mistake. Alternatively may have simply referred to him through his middle name as is the case with Janne-Pekka Laine, who is referred to simply as "Janne-Pekka."

Jack played 45 minutes during the match and picked up a yellow card in a 2-1 victory before being substituted off the field.