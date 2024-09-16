Ange Postecoglou has told Spurs fans to expect silverware this season despite a poor start to the campaign. | AFP via Getty Images

Tottenham’s slow start continued with a North-London derby defeat to bitter rivals Arsenal

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that he ‘always wins’ trophies in his second season at a club in a defiant message to supporters after Tottenham’s defeat to London rivals Arsenal.

The loss at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of a headed goal from Gabriel Magalhaes, marked the team’s second defeat in four matches following a 2-1 loss to European rivals Newcastle, while on the opening day of the season his team were unable to pick up all three points in a 1-1 draw with newly-promoted Leicester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far this term, Tottenham’s only victory has come in an emphatic 4-0 victory over Everton, but Postecoglou has ensured fans that more good times are around the corner and has made it clear that they can expect silverware this season based on his recent record in Glasgow with Celtic as well as his achievements in Japan with Yokohama F Marinos.

In his post-match press conference, he told Sky Sports: “I’ll correct myself - I don’t usually win things, I always win things in my second year.

“Nothing’s changed. I’ve said it now. I don’t say things unless I believe them.”

Postecoglou is currently in his second full season with Tottenham, having steered the Lillywhites to a fifth place finish in his first term in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 59-year-old has typically enjoyed most of his success during his second season with a club and boasts a long-record of achieving silverware in both Asia and Europe so far.

In just the second season of his managerial career with South Melbourne, he lifted the league title in 1998 to end the club’s seven-year trophy drought. He repeated the feat with fellow Australian side Brisbane Roar to win back-to-back titles in his second and third year.

After his time with the Australian national team, he inherited a Yokohomo F Marinos team facing the prospect of relegation to the second-tier. He was quickly able to transform the team’s fortunes in his first season, and in 2019 guided the team to their first J League title in 15 years while implementing an exciting brand of football.

Postecoglou joined Celtic after Rangers' title triumph and trophies throughout his time at Parkhead. He claimed a domestic double in his first season - before lifting the treble in his second term as his team once again became the dominant force in Scottish football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is currently 16 years since Tottenham last secured a major trophy, courtesy of a Jonathan Woodgate header in the 2008 League Cup final.

The team’s next game sees them take on Championship side Coventry City in the League Cup before beginning their European campaign against Qarabag FK a week later.