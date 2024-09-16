Celtic will take on Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. | SNS Group

Here’s how you can watch Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on TV.

Celtic enter yet another Champions League campaign on the evening of Wednesday, August 18. This time, however, things will look drastically different.

Instead of the usual four team groups, Celtic will instead partake in a ‘Swiss League’ system, meaning each team in the competition will compete against one another in one 36 team division.

The teams that finish from 1st to 8th will be given automatic qualification to the last 16, while teams that finish in 9th to 24th place will enter a playoff round. Anyone who finishes below 24th will be eliminated.

The Celts will face off against Slovakian champions Slovak Bratislava in their first game of the tournament. It is the first time that Bratislava have made it past the Champions League qualifiers - how will they fare against Celtic?

When does the game between Celtic and Slovan Bratislava kick off?

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava in the league phase of the Champions League is pencilled in to kick off at 8pm GMT at Celtic Park, barring any unforeseen delays or cancellations.

What channel will Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava be on?

The game between Celtic and Slovan Bratislava will be broadcasted live on TNT Sports 2 for viewers in the UK, with coverage of the game starting at 7:15pm.

How have the two teams performed domestically this season?

Currently, Celtic sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership with a perfect record of five wins from five games. Not only have the Hoops avoided defeat, they have also yet to concede a goal in Scotland’s top division.

Like Celtic, Slovan Bratislava are also top of their respective league (the Slovakian Super League). They have won five of their opening six games, with their sole defeat coming at the hands of MŠK Žilina. It was a drubbing, however - they were beaten 5-0 on their own turf.