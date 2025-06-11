Celtic have officially unveiled their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Ian Wright is one of the top football faces to react after Celtic unveiled their first signing of the summer.

Kieran Tierney’s emotional return to Parkhead nearly six years on from moving to Arsenal was known since the winter, but he was pictured officially in Hoops on Tuesday after signing a five year deal. The Scotland international came through the academy at Lennoxtown, winning trophies galore before a £25m switch to the Gunners, where he’s also spent time on loan at Real Sociedad.

Arsenal icon and one-time Celtic player Ian Wright reacted to the news on social media. He put a plethora of red hearts beneath a Hoops video which read on the caption “He pressed play. We hit repeat.” The former striker - who then put six love hearts under another post Celtic displayed of Tierney - is not the only one to provide reaction.

Arsenal and Celtic faces react to Kieran Tierney transfer

Ex Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko said “A love story continues” as Scott Sinclair reacted with two fire emojis. Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko said “all the best bro” and teammate Thomas Partey reacted with a range of emotions wishing him well. Boss Brendan Rodgers insists Celtic have a top level star on their hands for the long haul.

He said in a club statement: “We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad. Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves. He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans.

“We are so pleased to bring such an elite player back to the club and I look forward to working with him again and the rest of the squad, as we face the many challenges ahead at home and in Europe.”

Why Kieran Tierney is going back to Celtic

The defender said: “Everybody’s known for a few months and just to be here with the Celtic strip on again just feels amazing. I spoke with the manager, and obviously I had worked with him before and I’ve always kept in touch with him. He’s one of the best so I’m so lucky and grateful that he’s given me the chance to come back again.

“He never had to convince me much but it’s just a huge bonus that he’s the manager because I loved working with him. He knows how to get the best out of me, and I just loved my time under him. He’s a great person that I’ve always kept in touch with, John Kennedy as well, who is also someone I’ve kept in touch with and who I still meet regularly when I’m back, and Cal and Jamesy, who I’ve been close with now since I was 17.

“When you move away from home, you grow up, you learn different things. I was in Spain for a year, learning a different language and playing in a different league, so I’m definitely a different person. Player-wise, it’s the same as I always say – I’ll try and work my hardest, I’ll do my best for the club and that’s all I can do. My ambition is just for Celtic to be as successful as possible, retain our place at the top and continue to win trophies and do well for Celtic.”