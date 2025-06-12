The Rangers hero has provided his backing for one star subject of Ibrox criticism.

Kris Boyd there’s a Celtic reason behind why one Rangers star is constantly on the end of criticism.

James Tavernier has won every major trophy in Scotland during his lengthy association with Rangers but the captain has also been in situ amid a period of Celtic dominance. The Hoops have won doubles and trebles aplenty while he’s been at Ibrox and performances have often come under the microscope.

Success across the city is a big reason why pundit Boyd believes the likes of Tavernier and former Rangers stalwart Connor Goldson have come in for criticism. New head coach Russell Martin has said the skipper is set to be ‘hugely important' to Rangers and the armband won’t be going anywhere, ex Light Blues striker Boyd doubling down on the defence.

Kris Boyd defends James Tavernier Rangers contribution

He told the Daily Mail: “I think because Celtic have been so dominant now for a period of time, because James Tavernier has been the Rangers captain, he's always going to be that scapegoat as such. If you break down his Rangers' career, in terms of numbers, in terms of goals, in terms of assists, then it's very, very good. Ultimately, when you're the captain of Rangers, you're going to be judged on winning trophies.

“And that's not been at a level where he was expected to be. It's not been a level where Rangers is expected to be. So, you're going to come in for criticism. But one thing about Tavernier and Connor Goldson before him is that they turn up for their work, they're there every single training session. They're there every single game. They play the games.

“I think in football, and in life, when you go looking for problems, then you're going to find them. They'll come to you anyway. There's no point in going looking for them. So, I can totally understand where Russell Martin's coming from. You're looking for people who have delivered in games and have done well for a period of time because he's going to need experienced players. There's no getting away from it. You need big characters.”

Cyriel Dessers Rangers goal record backed

Boyd also has backed Cyriel Dessers, the striker who has come under fire with talk of AEK Athens in the air. He added: “A lot of players at Rangers recently have become better players when they've not been playing. The ones who have been playing are the ones who've been criticised. But they're the ones who are prepared to put themselves out there, take the flak and try and correct the performance levels of recent times.

“People speak about Dessers, but to score the amount of goals that he scored is impressive. You've got others in there like Danilo at £5.5million. He's hardly played. You'd be looking for more. Hamza Igamane's form is up and down. But the one continuously there, scoring goals week in, week out, and has missed a couple of chances, he's the one that's been criticised. The other ones who have not contributed to anything seem to get away with it.

“Would I hang on to him? One hundred per cent. Everybody tells you scoring goals is the hardest thing in the game. “You've got somebody there who's doing it on a regular basis. Again, I'll say it. There are other ones who are a problem for Rangers. Cyriel Dessers isn't a problem.”