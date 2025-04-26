Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ex Aston Villa and Liverpool striker rattles off Celtic’s historic achievements as he congratulates Brendan Rodgers’ side on their title win

Former Aston Villa striker and well-known Celtic fan Stan Collymore has reacted to the Parkhead side’s latest Premiership title triumph by lavishing praise on Brendan Rodgers and his players a gushing social media post.

Celtic were crowned league champions for a fourth consecutive season as they thrashed Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice to confirm top spot in style and moved within 90 minutes of clinching a sixth domestic treble in nine seasons, with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen to come next month.

And Collymore - who has never hidden his love for the Hoops - rhymed off a list of records that have been smashed by the current squad as he aimed a subtle jab at city rivals Rangers.

He wrote on X: “Congratulations to the players, staff and supporters of Celtic Football Club on a 4th consecutive Scottish League title. A 13th League Championship in 14 seasons, a Scottish record 55th League title, and a British and European record 120th major trophy.”

Gracious in defeat, Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin felt Celtic were able to flex their muscles too easily as his side capitulated against the champions.

“It sounds bizarre but for half an hour I thought we were very good,” the Irishman sighed. “The shape was good, we were aggressive in the press and forced Celtic into playing longer than they normally would.

“But the first goal was a kick in the teeth, given that it’s an own goal. It was a misfortune. And the second one comes from our promising attack. With the pace Celtic have on the counter attack, it ends up in the back of the net.

“We came up against the best team in the country and when Celtic play like they did the last hour, they can do that to any team. Congratulations to Brendan and his team, they’ve been the best team by a country mile. But we can’t afford to let our season peter out.”

1st - Celtic & Rangers - 55

2nd - Aberdeen, Hearts & Hibs - 4

3rd - Dumbarton -2

4th - Motherwell, Kilmarnock, Dundee, Dundee United, Third Lanark - 1