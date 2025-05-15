The Hoops and Republic of Ireland defender was asked to rate his top 10 favourite Celtic kits of all-time via an online generator

Celtic defender Liam Scales has given a brutally honest verdict on some of Celtic’s previous kits through the years after being asked to blind rank his top 10 via an online generator - with fans left split on some of his decisions.

A video clip shared on the Scottish Cup social media platforms asked supporters if they agreed with the Hoops and Republic of Ireland international’s selections as he proceeded to label one shirt “boring” and a strip he wore recently as one he “didn’t really like.”

The 26-year-old has divided opinion among the Hoops support throughout his time at Parkhead after joining as a youngster from Shamrock Rovers back in 2021. He took time to make his first-team breakthrough before becoming a regular during the 2023/24 campaign after a successful loan spell at Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Scales featured 40 times during his breakout season under Brendan Rodgers, forming a strong partnership with defensive mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers. He now finds himself vying for a place in the starting XI with former Sheffield United star Auston Trusty.

Celtic defender blind ranks historic Celtic kits

Now he has managed to upset the apple cart once again, but for a less severe reason after being passed the phone to give his thoughts on a number of randomly selected kits, worn by title-winning heroes and club legends past and present.

Starting off with the 2023/24 Adidas home jersey, featuring a modern glass pattern design twist on the traditional hoops, Scales admitted: “I wore this one but I don’t really like it, so eight.” He then labelled the iconic 2004/05 dark green Umbro away kit worn famously in the Scottish Cup final vs Dunfermline “a bit boring” before ranking it down in ninth spot.

Next up was the 1979/80 cup-final winning home strip, which Scales was a massive fan of, stating: “I like a classic. Four.”

The 1893/98 and 1960s plain home kits featuring no sponsor logo and just vertical and horizontal green and white stripes were placed middle of the list in fifth and sixth - the latter synonymous with Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions - before the 2017/18 New Balance home kit prompted a positive response form Scales, who said: “Oh yeah, the gold’s nice. Three.”

Seventh spot went to the treble-winning 2022/23 Adidas home top deemed to be “alright” while the classic 1987/89 home kit featuring the CR Smith sponsorship and special badge to commemorate the centenary of the club left Scales in no doubt “that’s up there near the top” as he voted it second.

With only two spots remaining to fill ,the nike sponsored 2010/12 home jersey left Scales in two minds over where to position it, saying: “I don’t want to put this one at ten, but I’m hoping the next one is better.”

But he got his wish with the 1995/97 retro home strip, manufactured by Umbro and worn by the likes of Paolo Di Canio still considered a fan favourite and claiming top spot, with Scales grinning: “Yeah, happy!”

Celtic fans left questioning Liam Scales’ kit ranking

However, not every Celtic fan was in agreement with Scales’ selections on social media. One person wrote: “Putting the 04/05 away kit down in 9th is a crime” while a second commented: “The classic 60s strip at six? It’s the best, no debate necessary.”

A third said: “Interesting choices” and an eagle-eyed Rangers fan stated: “He picks the top when his rivals are killing it... if he knows his history!!! You can’t make it up.”