Celtic star outlines 'once in a lifetime experience' during pre-season preparations

Celtic have touched down in the United States for their pre-season run of fixtures.

Celtic have touched down for their pre-season tour of the United States as they prepare to defend their Scottish Premiership crown. The Hoops were put through their paces by Old Firm rivals Rangers but in the end, Brendan Rodgers’ side were able to pull comfortably away to lift the trophy with an eight-point cushion.

The Bhoys have taken a slower approach to their summer business compared to the rest of the Premiership as well. They finally announced their first signings of the window this week with two new goalkeeper options in Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel. The latter joins the club as a replacement for Joe Hart, with 22-year-old Sinisalo preparing to work and develop under the Dane’s experience.

With the US pre-season tour now underway, Celtic are preparing for their first fixtures across the pond. Their first challenge will be a trip to Audi Field, to face DC United in their own back yard. The Hoops are then up against Premier League champions Manchester City in North Carolina, followed by Chelsea in Indiana. Celtic’s face-off with MLS Side DC United will get underway this Sunday at 12.30am BST.

Ahead of the upcoming games, James Forrest reflected on his return to the States, having made the trip with Celtic more than a decade ago. The 33-year-old is entering his 14th senior year in green and white and will be hoping to add to his growing medal count with the Hoops.

"Twelve years ago I came to America with Celtic, so it’s good to come back,” Forrest told Celtic TV. “We do the hard training in the morning then we get to see the city in the afternoon, so it’s a good balance. The first day it was very warm but the session wasn’t too hard. We trained again today and it was a bit more cloudy so I think that helped.”

Greg Taylor also weighed in on the start of Celtic’s pre-season tour of the US, which has so far included a ‘once-in-a-lifetime experience’ tour of the White House.

Once the team return to home soil, their first Scottish Premiership fixture of the season will see them host Kilmarnock at Parkhead, with the first Old Firm derby of the season coming up in September.