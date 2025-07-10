The former Hoops winger has rejoined his parent club West Brom at their pre-season training camp in Austria

Former Celtic winger Mikey Johnston’s £5 million move to Brazil fell through after Flamengo’s president personally rejected the deal, it has emerged.

The West Brom star, who left his boyhood club after 16 years last summer, was left gutted after his dream transfer to South America was suddenly called off, despite the club’s manager Filipe Luis discussing his plans for the 26-year-old on a video call.

Johnston had already agreed terms with with Rio de Janeiro-based outfit and it’s now came to light that the 15-capped Republic of Ireland international even received a personal phone call from boss Luis to outline what his role would be in the team.

However, the wide man was left stunned and frustrated when Flamengo supremo Luiz Eduardo Baptista vetoed the deal himself amid claims that a ‘negative reaction’ from furious fans regarding the potential signing had influenced his decision.

Fitness history leads Flamengo supremo to pull the plug on Johnston deal

Multiple reports have since indicated that Baptista refused to green light the move after receiving a copy of Johnston’s injury history, which flagged up a number of concerns in relation to his fitness.

Glasgow-born Johnston has since joined the EFL Championship club for their pre-season training camp in Austria. The Baggies had refused to stand in the player’s way, having only joined the club on a permanent deal 12 months ago.

Johnston made his senior debut for Celtic back in May 2017 at the age of 18 but struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular. He headed for Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes on loan during the 2022/23 season and returned to Parkhead the following campaign.

He was given an opportunity by Brendan Rodgers towards the end of the year, but quickly found himself frozen out of the picture again. Another loan move followed as he checked in at The Hawthorns in January last year where he rediscovered his best form, netting seven times in 18 Championship outings.

That was enough to convince West Brom to sign him permanently before links to seven-time Brazilian champions Flamengo emerged earlier this week.