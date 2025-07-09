Celtic and Rangers have move 'lined up' for striker sold for £7m last year

Celtic and Rangers are in the hunt for some new signings this summer

Celtic and Rangers both have the chance to add some more quality to their ranks this summer. The Hoops will be looking to win the Scottish Premiership title again next season ahead of their rivals. They will also be aiming to progress further in Europe if they can.

As for the Gers, it is a new era at Ibrox. They have a fresh ownership set-up and are preparing for their first campaign under the guidance of head coach Russell Martin. He has been a busy man over recent times bringing in some new faces.

Celtic and Rangers target Bojan Miovski move

According to Gol.MK, Girona striker Bojan Miovski has been ‘lined up’ as a target for Celtic and Rangers. He made the move to Spain last year from Aberdeen. However, he has since struggled to make an impact in La Liga and is now being linked with a return to Scotland after just 12 months.

Miovski, 26, penned a long-term deal with his current club so remains under contract for three more years. However, his future is up in the air already. He made 17 league appearances in the last campaign but only managed to find the net on two occasions.

The North Macedonia international, who has 31 caps under his belt, was prolific for Aberdeen during his time at Pittodrie. He fired 44 goals in 98 games in all competitions for the Dons before Girona came calling for £7million. The forward has also had spells in the past with the likes of Renova and MTK Budapest.

What now for Bojan Miovski amid Celtic and Rangers links?

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Miovski leave Girona for a change of scene. His move there hasn’t worked out and he would benefit from leaving. He would give Celtic and Rangers both more competition and depth up top if he joined either of them. However, it remains to be seen at this stage whether they both have concrete interest, despite the reports from abroad.

Following his last game at Aberdeen, pundit Willie Miller said at the time: "I think we know who the ovation is for and it is Miovski. This is looking very much like a goodbye swansong for him isn't it? There is no reason to bring him on. What have we got left? A couple of minutes left in the game as well. The first home game of the season and it kind of has the looks of he is off-ski."

Meanwhile, Stephen Craigan added: "Pictures are coming up of Bojan Miovski going over to the Aberdeen fans in the Red Shed. He is kissing his jersey, waving and he is on his own. This seems to be the moment. This looks like his Aberdeen career could be over as he goes back over to the group now."

Celtic are due to fly to Portugal now as they ramp up their pre-season preparations. Rodgers has the chance to bring in more new faces over the coming weeks. As for Rangers, they continue to be active on the recruitment front.