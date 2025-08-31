The claims were made as Sky Sports were wrapping up their match coverage of Rangers vs Celtic.

Russell Martin has been booed up the Ibrox tunnel by angry Rangers fans, it’s been claimed.

The Light Blues have had a ropey start to the season and are now three wins from 11 games following a dire 0-0 draw with Celtic at Ibrox. Martin’s side failed to register a shot on target and while there was an increase in tempo, quality severely lacked on both sides of the age-old Premiership rivalry.

His first four league matches as head coach have ended in draws, and they have been embarrassed 9-1 on aggregate by Club Brugge in the Champions League play-off round. Amid lamented summer recruitment, some fans have already had enough of the new head coach, with key figures from new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh at Ibrox for this game. They’ll have witnessed angry scenes at the end of the game as frustrations set in.

Sky Sports were providing coverage of the game and as Martin made his way down the tunnel at full-time, a crescendo of boos rang out as he entered the inner Ibrox sanctum. That had host Eilidh Barbour asking the punditry panel: “That’s for Russell Martin, that booing?”

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd responded: “It sounded like it. I don’t like it, even the players being booed onto the pitch and off the pitch. They are giving their all and sometimes it’s not good enough, but they are giving their all. But you don’t need to boo people off the pitch.

“I was in Ibrox earlier this season when Kieran Dowell was booed on, there’s a lot o frustration with Rangers fans just now but going back to the match today, I thought Rangers looked solid enough until they started thinking they were players again. Still a lot of work to do going forward.”

How Andrew Cavenagh conversation with Russell Martin went down

Martin told Sportsound pre-match of a meeting he had with Cavenagh in the wake of a 6-0 mauling off Brugge in midweek. He said: “We had our chairman in on Saturday, Andrew Cavenagh, he was fantastic. He spoke to the players about this is a process and a plan.

"We deemed it the right one 90 days ago, with bringing some players in, bringing the management team in, the leadership team. So, it's up to you guys to ignore the noise in the same way that they're going to. We'll do everything we possibly can to win today and just keep winning moving forward."

An international break now beckons for Rangers before they return to action in just under a fortnight’s time at home to Hearts in the Premiership. Before that, there is one full day of the transfer window to go for Rangers to bolster their ranks, having already made 11 signings so far this summer. Striker Bojan Miovski is the most recent and started the Old Firm clash.