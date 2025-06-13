The former Arsenal defender has headed back to his boyhood heroes after signing a five-year contract earlier this week

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen McManus is adamant the return of Kieran Tierney to Celtic is a massive boost for the club’s younger players as well as the whole club.

The 27-year-old full-back has signed a five-year deal with his boyhood heroes after spending six seasons in North London with Arsenal, whom he joined in a £25 million deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tierney had a productive loan spell in Spain with La Liga side Real Sociedad, but departed the Gunners after making 144 appearances in all competitions.

Now reunited with Brendan Rodgers in Glasgow, Tierney's impact has already been felt by both the first-team and those trying to progress through the academy system. That is the view of B team head coach McManus, who fronts the Lowland League stalwarts.

Speaking alongside ex-Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given to promote the pre-season friendly between Celtic and the Premier League giants at Parkhead on Saturday, July 19, the former Hoops skipper insists that Tierney's return ticks a multitude of boxes, both on and off the pitch.

Kieran Tierney hailed a ‘role model’ Celtic youngsters can look up to

“It is massive, because Celtic's young players want to feel as if they have got somebody they can look up to,” McManus said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have got it with Callum (McGregor) and James (Forrest), so now, with KT coming back, it gives them and us an extra top player (to look up to). The fact that he is coming back with a long career ahead of him after the experiences that he has had, playing down in England at a top club like Arsenal, is going to be invaluable, not just for himself and the younger players, but for everybody throughout the football club.

“When somebody as good as that leaves, you want to make sure that, one, you are financially getting rewarded for the success that he has brought, but you also don't want somebody then coming back with two years to go within their career, and they are obviously winding it down. I think that's really important."

He continued: “Kieran’s coming back at the age that he is at, his full career’s ahead of him. For the national team, and for us as a club, it’s tremendous. It’s given everybody a real boost and for the younger lads, it is another role model that we’ve got to look up to.”