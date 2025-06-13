The Hoops have prioritised a new goalscorer this summer after losing Kyogo to Rennes in January

Newcastle United legend Shay Given insists Celtic could be onto a winner by signing Republic of Ireland prodigy Evan Ferguson this summer.

The 20-year-old exploded onto the scene at Brighton & Hove Albion back in 2022, but has since endured a difficult couple of seasons, including a torrid 33-game run without a goal that eventually came to an end last October.

Once valued at over £100 million, Ferguson has fallen out of favour at the Seagulls following a disappointing loan spell at Premier League rivals West Ham under former Brighton boss Graham Potter.

His lack of game time at coupled with the fact Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers in the market for another striker this summer has led to speculation that a move to Parkhead could be in the offing as the youngster looks to reignite his career.

If that were to happen, Ferguson would compete with fellow countryman and international team mate Adam Idah for a starting jersey - and Ireland hero Given believes he should seriously consider a move to Scotland.

Newcastle legend tips Evan Ferguson to find shooting boots at Celtic

Asked about the prospect of Ferguson moving to Glasgow, Given joked: “Better not tell Adam (Idah) that! Evan just needs to find a home, if I’m being honest. Be it here or somewhere else. He needs someone to say, ‘You’re my player.’

“He went to West Ham for Graham Potter and you thought that was the perfect fit because Graham had him at Brighton. But then he didn’t play so much at West Ham either. Michail Antonio and someone else was injured, yet they played Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus - not Ferguson. What happens next for Evan?

“I just think he needs to go, be it a loan for a season or some club buys him, and you build the team around him. I think he’s a top player, I really do. I did some Malaysian TV recently with Bobby Zamora and he goes into Brighton once a week and coaches the strikers. Bobby said Evan was the best finisher at the club.

“Maybe because he burst onto the scene that everyone’s been expecting so much so soon. But again, with young players, you need to have a bit of time. I just feel he’s ready now to burst onto the scene for a full season with somebody. For us, with Ireland, it would be great too.

"I don’t know if the finances would be to buy him, but if you said for a loan for the season, it would be perfect. But I’m not the financial power at Celtic or Newcastle, so I don’t know!”

According to Republic of Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson, the frontman is motivated to prove his doubters wrong as he looks to rediscover his best form.

Hallgrimsson said: “I think it’s a good window for him, to be honest. When I called him, he said he’s fit, ‘I’m fit, I’m OK, I’m ready’. I would be unhappy if he wasn’t unhappy with the current situation - the limited playing time. He’d like to prove a point, that’s the issue as well. It’s good to see for us.”