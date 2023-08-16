Celtic star ‘targeted’ by Ronny Deila as Club Brugge line up transfer swoop

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is eyeing a transfer swoop for teenage Hoops starlet Rocco Vata, according to reports.

The youngster, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Parkhead, featured on the pre-season tour of Japan earlier this summer but has since been dropped back into the B-team amid suggestions he could leave the club before the end of the window.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has gained plenty of admirers across Europe after recently switching agents, with Italian Serie A side Torino credited with a strong interest.

However, the Daily Record now claim that Club Brugge boss Deila are “keeping a close eye on developments” around a potential move having watched Vata closely for more than a year. Celtic would be entitled to training compensation if he opts against signing a new deal next summer.

It’s reported that the Scottish champions want to tie Vata down on fresh terms, but his first-team opportunities could be limited at present and the player is understood to be weighing up his options.

Brendan Rodgers added the 18-year-old to his squad during pre-season, but he hasn’t played any competitive matches this season since making his senior debut under Ange Postecoglou last term, following in the footsteps of his Albanian dad Rudi, who made 45 appearances for the club between 1993 and 1996.