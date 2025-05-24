Brendan Rodgers names Celtic starting XI for Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park this afternoon

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Aberdeen for the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park this afternoon.

The treble-chasing Hoops and cup holders are bidding to retain the trophy, while the Dons are aiming to end 35 years of hurt in the competition, with their last final appearance coming back in 2027.

Since claiming a point in the first Premiership meeting between the sides back in October after coming from 2-0 down to earn a share of the spoils, Jimmy Thelin’s men have lost the subsequent four head-to-heads by an aggregate scoreline of 17-2.

Rodgers has named an UNCHANGED line-up from last weekend 1-1 draw with St Mirren on trophy day. Paulo Bernardo retains his place in a midfield three, while Celtic’s most decorated player James Forrest is on the bench, despite speculation he was in line for a start.

Liam Scales is still favoured over Auston Trusty at centre-half, while Adam Idah spearheads the attack with Daizen Maeda on the wing.

What has midfielder, Arne Engels said?

“We’ve worked for it the whole year and it’s a chance to get the treble. For me, it will be an amazing feeling to hopefully get that. You know that if you play for Celtic, you’re hopefully going to win trophies, so that was a reason to come here and compete in every competition and I think we’ve done that really well.

“It’s not something that happens too often in other clubs, but it’s also not as easy as maybe some people are saying. We did amazing during the season in all the games that we played and hopefully we’ll end it really well.

“We have a lot of great experience of Hampden Park so I hope we can keep this up and keep the momentum and keep the happy faces in Hampden.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of today’s showpiece encounter at the national stadium...

Aberdeen starting XI: (4-2-3-1)

Dimitar Mitov; Nicky Devlin, Mats Knoester, Jack Milne, Alfie Dorrington, Alexander Jensen, Graeme Shinnie (C), Leighton Clarkson, Ante Palaversa, Topi Keskinen, Kevin Nisbet.

SUBS: Ross Doohan (GK), Jack MacKenzie, Dante Polvara, Oday Dabbagh, Pape Habib Gueye, Shayden Morris, Kristers Tobers, Fletcher Boyd.

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Arne Engels, Paulo Bernardo; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Auston Trusty, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Jeffrey Schlupp, Johnny Kenny, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston.