Here is the latest news with regards Rangers and Celtic

It’s Scottish Cup final weekend for Celtic and the news items are just as busy for Rangers on a weekend made for silverware.

The Hoops and Brendan Rodgers are one game short of a Treble and beating Aberdeen on Saturday will seal another domestic clean sweep. They have already beaten the Dons this season at Hampden Park in a Premier Sports Cup semi final thumping and also thrashed them 5-1 at Pittodrie post split.

Rangers meanwhile are continuing their hunt for a new manager amid a proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both clubs.

Sir Alex Ferguson plots Celtic Treble collapse

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has leaned on some advice from Dons great and one of the game’s greatest ever manager ahead of this clash, Sir Alex Ferguson. The iconic Man Utd gaffer has passed down some words for the current Pittodrie gaffer hailing from Sweden to utilise against the tournament favourites in Glasgow.

He told the Daily Record: Yes, he has been in touch and I have some advice also. He's a really nice gentleman and it's good to talk to him sometimes. (It would be) Nice to follow in his footsteps. Now we focus on the Scottish Cup. First of all, it's easy to take things for granted. It was eight years last time we were in the Scottish Cup final. You can end up in the final, but you can't promise things. You can promise that it's going to be a really good achievement and the players understand and try to catch the moment.

“We can't do more than the best we can do and hopefully that's going to help us to win it. We know we have a really good opponent on the other side but a cup is a cup and a final is a final. It can be (the last Aberdeen appearance for some of my players). So many things happen in a team in one year. I saw some videos from the season in my first week here and some came from the friendly games and it's incredible how much has happened. Even the players who have come and left. It's a lot. A lot of changes happened this year with players and even staff. It's gone so quick. (I would say) Don't take things for granted because football is quite a long career but it's also a short one. You never know what's happening in the future.”

Rangers linked coach

Steven Gerrard is one of the names strongly linked with becoming Rangers manager but one of his possible backroom members has raised eyebrows, Jordan Henderson. The former Liverpool midfielder is now at Ajax and recently worked with Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, with reports claiming he could form part of the Anfield icon’s coaching team. He is still a high calibre player too though, as proven by his call up to the England squad for their summer clashes with Andorra and Senegal.

Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel said to Goal of his inclusion: "If we have a training exercise with different groups and you have a group with Jordan you can turn your back you don't need to watch. He will take care of all the standards in the group. It may be a possession game, a passing exercise, maybe the warm up but you don't need to take care of this group because Jordan takes care of it. He sets the standards. He is a natural leader and the others follow. That is why he is with us. He is doing this in an impressive way and still playing at a decent level. That is why there was not a thought to drop him.

“Once you meet Jordan and once you see Jordan and once you speak to Jordan, it's such an obvious choice... It's not Adam Wharton vs Jordan Henderson. What Jordan Henderson brings in the moment to the group, an under 21 player cannot bring, it's just impossible from the personality and from the experience."