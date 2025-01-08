Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic’s confirmed starting XI for Scottish Premiership clash vs Dundee United at Parkhead tonight

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Dundee United in their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Parkhead this evening.

The Hoops can move a whopping 16 points lead at the league summit if they manage to record another victory against a Tangerines side, who they failed to break down during last month’s goalless draw at Tannadice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With closest challengers Rangers not in action until the following night, Celtic can tick off another hurdle in their quest for four-in-a-row with a win, but Rodgers’ men know they’re in for a difficult test against Jim Goodwin’s surprise packages who sit third in their first season back in the top-flight.

Rodgers sticks by the same side that started the 3-0 win over St Mirren at the weekend with Adam Idah leading the line in favour of Kyogo Furuhashi. Midfielder Luke McCowan has earned another start, while Auston Trusty keeps his place ahead of Liam Scales.

What has midfielder, Arne Engels said?

“It’s been good, it’s been fast with games every three days, so it’s coming really fast, but that’s the way we like it actually. We don’t need to think about our previous game, we just go on and I think we are in a really good way. We’re in a good situation now, so it’s nice that the games are coming quickly.

“I think I’m in really good form, I’m performing well I think, but you can always do better. Like any sportsman, you always want to do better in every game, even if you score or give an assist, you always have some points that you want to see improved. But I think in general I’m doing fine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership encounter in Glasgow’s east end...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3):

Kasper Schmeichel; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C), Arne Engels, Luke McCowan; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Liam Scales, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi, Alex Valle, Yang Hyun-jun, Paulo Bernardo, Reo Hatate, Anthony Ralston.

Dundee United starting XI (4-4-1-1):

Jack Walton; Vicko Sevelj, Ross Graham, Kristian Trapanovski, Will Ferry, Richard Odada, Glenn Middleton, Emmanuel Adegboyega, Kai Fotheringham, Jort van der Sande, Declan Gallagher (C).

SUBS: Dave Richards (GK), Ryan Strain, Luca Stephenson, Sam Dalby, Ross Docherty, Miller Thomson, Samuel Cleall-Harding, Owen Stirton, Meshack Ubochioma.