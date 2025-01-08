Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here is who we think will start for Celtic in their Scottish Premiership meeting with Dundee United

Celtic will attempt to stretch their lead at the Scottish Premiership summit to 16 points when they welcome third-placed Dundee United to Parkhead on Wednesday night.

The league leaders make a speedy return to domestic action after comfortably beating St Mirren 3-0 on Sunday in which Nicolas Kuhn added another two goals to his already impressive tally for the season.

Squad rotation has been a regular theme by manager Brendan Rodgers in recent weeks to cope with such a hectic fixture schedule and the Northern Irishman is expected to make further changes to his starting XI with a view to keeping a few players fresh for the long journey north to face Ross County this weekend.

Rodgers has accepted his post-match remarks following the win over the Buddies may have angered some supporters after criticising them for venting their frustration at the team’s negative play in the early stages of the match. The Hoops boss admitted he felt he needed to make a point in the search for unity.

He explained: “I am not going to beat about the bush when I am talking about the bush. I am experienced enough to say what I think and what I feel, but not in a derogatory way to anyone. I am so happy that I came back here and love my life and love my job here.

“But it’s also important to be able to say what I think. Sometimes you are paid not to say what you think, but there are moments when you have to and I am at the stage now in my career and my life where I do not need to bite my tongue.”

Predicted Celtic XI: Schmeichel; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor; Engels, Hatate, Bernardo; Yang, Maeda, Kyogo

Subs: Sinisalo (GK), Scales, Palma, Idah, Kuhn, Valle, McCowan, McGregor, Ralston