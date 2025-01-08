Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic entertain Dundee United at Parkhead in their latest Scottish Premiership encounter this midweek

Celtic have an opportunity to extend their lead further over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table when they welcome Dundee United to Parkhead this evening.

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their heavy Old Firm defeat to their arch rivals on January 2 with a routine 3-0 victory over St Mirren in their last outing, a result they will be determined to build on when the high-flying Tayside outfit arrive in Glasgow.

The Tangerines have made a stunning return to the top-flight this season to sit third with 34 points from 21 league games. However, they did suffer a rare defeat against lowly Hearts at Tynecastle last time out to bring an end to their three-match winning streak.

Stephen Welsh, making his second appearance of the season for Celtic, is tackled by Dundee United's Miller Thomson. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Celtic v Dundee United take place?

The Scottish Premiership encounter will take place at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Wednesday, January 8. Kick-off is scheduled for 7.45pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

No, unfortunately the match has not been selected for television broadcast by Sky Sports or Premier Sports.

However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Supporters can also tune into Sportscene highlights on BBC One Scotland from 10.40pm.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Celtic TV international subscribers can also stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio. Currently, there is no option to purchase a pay-per-view pass.

Who are the match officials and VAR?

Kevin Clancy has been appointed by the SFA as the man in the middle for Wednesday’s match. He will be assisted by linesmen Graeme Stewart and Colin Drummond, with Steven McLean on VAR duties, assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

What is the latest team news?

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed the departure of centre-back Stephen Welsh on loan to Belgian side KV Mechelen, while winger James Forrest and long-term absentee Odin Thiago Holm remain on the treatment table. Rodgers is still expected to rotate his starting XI, with the likes of Yang Hyun-jun and Anthony Ralston in need of minutes.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin continues to be without the services of frontman Louis Moult (shoulder) and creative midfielder Craig Sibbald (groin). On loan Wrexham striker Sam Dalby is the current Scottish Premiership top scorer with 10 goals.

CELTIC 2/11 | DRAW 15/2 | DUNDEE UNITED 35/2 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com.