Celtic’s confirmed starting XI for Scottish Cup encounter against Kilmarnock at Parkhead

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic starting XI and substitutes to face Kilmarnock in their Scottish Cup meeting at Parkhead this evening.

Looking to defend the silverware for a third consecutive season, the Hoops face familiar top-flight opposition in the shape of Derek McInnes’ side, who sit ninth in the table - a far cry from their fourth-placed finish the Ayrshire club achieved last term.

Celtic will be strong favourites on home soil to secure progression to the last-16 with Killie’s recent league struggles and shortage of goals a cause for concern. However, they have been boosted by the January loan signing of former Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay on loan from English Premier League leaders Liverpool this week.

Rodgers has made FOUR changes from the high-scoring 3-3 draw against Dundee in midweek, with Reo Hatate and Arne Engels drafted into the midfield to replace Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan. Wingers Daizen Maeda and Nicolas Kuhn both return from recent absences, with Yang Hyun-jun and Adam Idah dropping to the bench.

Centre-back Auston Trusty surprisingly keeps his place, despite the criticism he received from Rodgers following his role in two of Dundee’s goals at Dens Park, while Kyogo Furuhashi spearheads the attack.

What has goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel said?

“I’m very excited, it’s a great opportunity, another competition that we’re looking to go far in, and I’m excited to get going. Any cup competition, and I’ve been lucky enough to play in and win different cup competitions around the world, and what it offers is something different.

“It offers the opportunity for lower-league teams to play Premiership teams, and sometimes there are iconic moments in that. You want to play lots of matches, you want to get to those kind of opportunities where you have a chance to write yourself in the history books and be a part of moments like that.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s cup tie in Glasgow’s east end...

Celtic starting XI: (4-3-3)

Kasper Schmeichel, Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (C); Arne Engels, Reo Hatate; Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

SUBS: Viljami Sinisalo (GK), Liam Scales, Adam Idah, Alex Valle, Yang Hyun-jun, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo, Anthony Ralston.

Kilmarnock starting XI: (3-4-2-1)

Robby McCrorie; Lewis Mayo, Joe Wright, Robbie Deas, Corrie Ndaba, Brad Lyons (C), Liam Polworth, Liam Donnelly, Fraser Murray, Bobby Wales, Marley Watkins.

SUBS: Kieran O’Hara (GK), Calvin Ramsay, Rory McKenzie, Danny Armstrong, David Watson, Gary Mackay-Steven, Bruce Anderson, Aaron Brown.