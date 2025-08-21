Real reason why the Romanian striker refused to play for his parent club last week has come to light

Celtic target Louis Munteanu has his heart set on a summer switch to La Liga rather than Scotland, it’s been claimed.

The Romanian international impressed for CFR Cluj last season, notching 25 goals across all competitions to help his team-mates win the domestic cup.

The 23-year-old former Fiorentina starlet is allegedly still on the Hoops’ radar, with reports claiming that the Scottish champions had £6.9 million bid turfed out for the striker earlier in the window.

Munteanu is also wanted by Spanish top-flight side Valencia, and reports in his homeland have indicated that an initial loan deal is edging closer with the potential for the transfer to become permanent for a fee in the region of £8.6 million.

Louis Munteanu ‘wants’ La Liga transfer

And Romania Under-23 boss Marius Niculae has revealed what Munteanu’s transfer intentions are in an interview with digisport.ro.

“I spent a lot of time with him this summer and talked a lot,” Niculae said. “I like him a lot, I bet on him to be the next striker for the national team. He is a player who has great qualities. He was also a little stressed, even if he didn't show it. He says he is preparing, but your mind wanders to other areas as well.

“I see him in Spain, it suits him best. He wants this too, also in Spain, from the discussions we had. I think it would suit him best, not Italy where he has been before or somewhere else, in a tougher championship.”

Munteanu refused to play in last week’s Europa League second leg defeat to Braga, with local media suggesting his absence was down to an ongoing dispute over a missing payment rather than the club’s official line that he was nursing an injury.

He returned to action as a substitute in Cluj's 3-3 league draw with Botosani at the weekend. But ahead of their Conference League play-off clash against BK Hacken, manager Dan Petrescu insists the forward’s lack of game time is NOT because of transfer speculation linking him with a move elsewhere.

He stated: “Louis Munteanu has had several days in which he missed training this summer. He was injured, basically, he lost everything that the training period meant. Even so, I say that he hasn't played badly so far, even if he hasn't scored. He's always started well, but, naturally, everyone expects more from him.”

Cluj supremo told to lower expectations after wild €20m claim

It comes after Cluj president Nelutu Varga was mocked for his hefty €20m valuation of the player. He also claimed a move to Ligue 1 side Rennes was close to completion earlier in the summer, but there’s been no progress made on that front.

Now agent Giovanni Becali - brother of eccentric FCSB owner Gigi - has told his close friend Varga to lower his expectations about securing such a large sum for Munteanu and warned he’ll have to settle for far less in January.

Becali admitted: “Nelutu Varga has already taken part of those 18 million from Louis Munteanu. He took the down payment and will take another instalment in the winter. They said ‘let’s let him play with you because he can make a living’.

“Nelutu is my best friend, but he has a few of these... You can give 5-6 million for Bairam. Tell me when Louis Munteanu will ever show his activity again, that he still has 12-14 years to play, 20 goals in some league. In our championship, you score and no one has scored 20 goals in a long time.”