Celtic’s board came under fire as the Hoops drew in the Champions League against Kairat Almaty

Peter Lawwell is not the Celtic man behind a lack of transfer business - as one pundit’s prediction over Hoops business comes a step closer.

Brendan Rodgers was left pleading for quality post match as his side drew 0-0 at home to Kazakhstani outfit Kairat Almaty in the first leg of their play-off clash in the Champions League. There is now added pressure on the mega journey for the second leg, where a win is needed to book passage to the league phase of Europe’s top table, and many feel recruitment is to blame should they not get there.

Chants of ‘sack the board’ rang out inside Parkhead on Wednesday as fans made their feelings clear. This was not new sentiment but had been brewing over the summer, with some of the ire directed at ex CEO and current non-executive chairman Peter Lawwell. It was up for debate on Sportsound pre-match who was really calling the shots in terms of signings and BBC Scotland’s Tom English insists it’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond who signs everything off.

Who controls Celtic transfer business?

Celtic great Pat Bonner asked “Who's doing the negotiating now, do you think? Is it Dermot Desmond in your...?” English responded: “I don't know who's doing the negotiating, I think Dermot Desmond makes the decisions. It’s not Peter Lawwell anymore. It's Dermot Desmond who makes the decisions, he makes all the decisions at this club, he signs off on it.”

Bonner continued by backing the manager’s want to better the Celtic squad, but his pre match fear that no business could be done if they don’t make the league phase of the Champions League has been touched closer into view. Had they won, the ex goalkeeper reckons they’d have gone out to start bolstering Rodgers’ ranks. He said: “That's what he should be doing, pushing.

“Every manager would be exactly the same, wanting, wanting, and he wants the best. He wants starters coming into his team, but I'm just thinking about the positions. We're talking about the winger, obviously, on the right-hand side you mentioned already, and maybe a striker.

What’s next for Celtic?

“You've got to pay... to get the best, or the ones that maybe Brendan Rodgers wants, you've got to pay decent money, nine, 10 million probably isn't even going to bring them in unless the club wants to get rid of somebody now at this stage.

“That's a problem, you've got to pay through the nose for those type of players and those positions. If they qualify, if they win the game tonight three or four zero, then I think business will be done for what Brendan wants. If they don't win the game tonight, business may not be done, and they'll have to go on with what he has.”

Next up for Celtic is a return to Premiership matters against Livingston at Parkhead. Then they will make the arduous journey to Kazakhstan to face Kairat again, in search of a victory they need to progress.