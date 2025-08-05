The Danish Under-21 international has left the door ajar for a summer switch to Glasgow

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jakob Breum has informed Celtic that he hasn’t ruled out leaving Go Ahead Eagles this summer - despite the Scottish champions falling short with three previous bids.

The Hoops submitted offers of £1.5million, £1.75m and £2.6m for the 21-year-old winger, but the Eredivisie side turfed them out amid claims they are holding out for at least £5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s claimed they won’t sell the player for any less due to a sell-on clause inserted two years ago which entitles Breum’s former club Odense to 25 per cent of his next transfer fee.

With both clubs currently unable to agree a deal, the Danish youth international hasn’t dismissed the possibility of a move elsewhere before the transfer window closes.

The Eagles pulled off a major shock by edging out AZ Alkmaar on penalties to win the KNVB Cup last season, securing qualification for the group stages of the Europa League for the first time in their history.

Celtic target leaves door open to Parkhead switch

However, it’s unclear if Breum will be part of that journey. Speaking to ESPN after the 2-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield on Sunday, he said: “Time will tell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's still one month left, but as long as I'm here, I'll do my best. It's a boring answer, but that's the way it is. Now that important players have left, other players have to step up.”

Brendan Rodgers ‘fed up’ of discussing potential transfers

It follows Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ confession that he has grown tired of discussing potential transfers.

Speaking after his side’s 1-0 win over St Mirren on Sunday, the Irishman said: “We will wait until the end of the month, we concentrated on the players that are here and hope to do some business over the period.

“I am not going to get bogged down on it, we know what we need. We will continue to work to play like we did today. I am fed up of talking about transfers. We have got to the end of the window, we concentrate on what is here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to improve the squad. There is a long way to go in the market. Today is about the players. Throughout pre-season, all the staff as well, it’s been good. It’s always nice when you get that victory in the first game of the season. It’s a victory for everyone. Really pleased.”

Go Ahead Eagles sold fellow wide man Oliver Antman to Celtic’s bitter rivals Rangers earlier this week.