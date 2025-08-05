The Hoops managerial great believes the new Ibrox boss should've kept his fierce criticism in-house

Martin O'Neill believes Rangers boss Russell Martin jumped the gun by launching a remarkable tirade at his players following their 1-1 draw with Motherwell at the weekend.

The Englishman berated his side after their Fir Park slip-up as he questioned the mentality of some of his key stars. Martin’s outburst came just days after the Light Blues came through an energy-sapping Champions League clash in Athens.

The Ibrox gaffer’s verbal annihilation left fans and pundits alike stunned, with Celtic icon Chris Sutton confessing he was taken aback by the “machine gun” rant.

And legendary ex-Hoops manager O'Neill reckons Martin may have overstepped the mark by publicly slamming his under-performing players.

Russell Martin acts prematurely by publicly criticising his Rangers players

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “I started to think about myself about what I did in my earlier stages of management, and did I become critical of players early on in an attempt to ingratiate myself with fans?

“Do you give them some time? And that’s a point you have to consider, or is that a point of saying, ‘Listen, let’s get this out in the open’.

“I think, from a distance, I don’t think I would have been that critical of a team that has just got through two difficult matches against Panathinaikos.

“I really wouldn’t have done that there. If you have plenty to say, say it to them in the dressing room.

“If this is what you want to do, if you want to get something out in the open and you want to tell you want to bring people in, then if you’re going to do it, you might as well do it early.”

Body language expert has his say on Russell Martin

O’Neill’s comments follow that of body language expert Darren Stanton, who admits Russell Martin is the MOST authentic manager he’s ever seen following his scathing post-match interview.

Given his breakdown of the explosive comments, Stanton told OLBG.com: “This was a great bit of footage, you don’t often see managers that are so direct. I think basically this guy wants to give the impression that heads are going to roll.

“He’s attributed all the faults, everything to certain players even though he’s called out the culture as a whole. He’s got pressure on himself for sure to get the team to perform but the non verbal signals are clear.

“There’s a lot of anger, his eyes are pulled together and pulled down. Martin was looking down and left for most of the interview, if you notice, which is what we call auditory internal dialogue. This happens in a split second.

“He’s thinking very carefully about what he’s saying but it does tell me that he’s been genuinely authentic. He’s speaking from the heart. If he was trying to manage the risk of what he’s saying to the media we would see some bilateral shoulder shrugs, which is where one only shoulder moves.

“He seems genuine because he did lots of double shoulder shrugs. He’s not trying to mask anything.”