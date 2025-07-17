Out-of-favour Hoops winger returned to his roots last week to carry out some pre-season work

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luis Palma has left Celtic on another European loan deal - joining Lech Poznan on a season-long loan.

Polish outlet, Sportowy Poznan reported earlier today that personal terms had been agreed with the 25-year-old winger, following his return from the Concacaf Gold Cup in America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also stated that Poznan were able to fend off competition from EFL Championship clubs and interest from the Turkish Super League and MLS for Palma’s signature.

The out-of-favour Hoops wide man has now finalise his move to Poland, with Palma remaining well down the pecking order for a starting berth under Brendan Rodgers since last season.

The Honduras international spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Greek champions Olympiakos, where he made 11 appearances and scored once for the Piraeus club. However, they chose not to take up their option-to-buy clause as part of the deal in place with Celtic.

Palma returns to his roots amid search for new club

Palma was omitted from Celtic’s travelling squad for their pre-season training camp in Portugal last week to allow him more time to sort out his future. And he took matters into his own hands by getting himself prepared for the new season by returning tohis roots and carrying out some individual training work at his first club, Vida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his side’s 2-0 friendly win over Sporting Lisbon in Faro on Wednesday evening, Rodgers addressed the player’s future, admitting: “Luis will probably go out on loan.”

A £3.5million signing from Aris Thessaloniki in the summer of 2023, Palma was recruited as a replacement for Jota, who had completed a £25m switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad the previous month.

Palma became just the second Honduran to pull on the green and white hoops, following in the footsteps of left-back Emilio Izaguirre back in 2010. He proved an instant hit before things turned sour.

He netted ten times and provided a further ten assists in his first season at Parkhead, but his second year in Glasgow proved far less fruitful as he failed to get off the mark during the first half of the campaign before returning to Greece in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly to Celtic, the Poles are aiming to reach the Champions League league phase this term and face Icelandic side Breidablik in the second qualifying round.