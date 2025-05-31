Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic are now looking ahead what is shaping up to be a busy summer on both sides of the Old Firm.

The Light Blues are in the midst of a new era after their takeover by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh was sealed. They now need to hunt a new manager and overhaul the playing squad before Champions League qualifiers kick off for Rangers in July.

For Celtic, they are looking to build on a Premiership and League Cup double, looking to keep their rivals under new ownership at bay. Here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Celtic labelled ‘lower league’

Former Celtic right-back Jeremie Frimpong has completed an anticipated move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. The Dutch international moved to the 2024 Bundesliga champions from Parkhead, and it’s been claimed by Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes that the deal with Celtic proves their model correct with an eyebrow raising claim over the Premiership champions, that buying from a ‘lower league’ is correct.

A statement read: "Jeremie is a perfect example of the path Bayer 04 Leverkusen has successfully followed many times: bringing a young, highly talented player from a lower league, developing him into a key player to achieve our goals, and thus making him attractive to top European clubs. Through this transfer, we can and will shape Leverkusen's squad of the future. Jerry was a key player in our double-winning team; he has become a fan favourite with his special style and strong performances. Now he wants to prove himself in the Premier League with Liverpool FC. We all wish him the best of luck."

Frimpong said to Liverpool’s club media: “It went quite easy. Liverpool came and said they had interest, and obviously for me it was a no-brainer. For me, it was like, ‘Whatever you guys do, just get this done’, [speaking to] my agents: ‘Just get this done.’ Liverpool fans, I’m going to give my all, my energy, my work-rate and hopefully we can win together, we celebrate together, get everything together. I’m just excited to be here. Thank you guys for accepting me and I won’t let you guys down and I’ll give you the energy that you guys want.”

Next Rangers manager latest

Amid links to Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin, a new name has entered the fray, Francesco Farioli. The 36-year-old resigned from his role as Ajax boss after he watched a nine point lead drift away and it allowed PSV Eindhoven to claim the Eredivisie crown. Farioli quit amid difference in ‘visions and timeframes’ from the Ajax hierarchy and Technical director Alex Kroes branded the departure ‘incredibly disappointing.’ According to the Herald, the former Nice and Alanyaspor coach “was sounded out again last week.” Farioli has already said what he’ll demand off a club in his next role.

He said: “There’s a lot of speculation, a lot of rumours but I do want to get back into coaching. Just like it was with Ajax, I don’t care about the brand or the size of the club. What matters to me is how things are done, and last summer Ajax was exactly what I was looking for. It was the right step for my career, and now we’ll see what comes next. We’ll see if and when that opportunity arrives. I’m a very demanding person. Before I join a club, I lay all my strengths and weaknesses on the table. ‘Demanding’ is probably the best word to describe me. I want to find a club that’s willing to fight alongside me.”