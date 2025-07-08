The transfer rumour mill has been rife over the past seven days with a number of players being linked to the Hoops

The summer transfer window is in full swing and Celtic’s first-team squad have been in pre-season action in recent days.

Manager Brendan Rodgers is still looking to strengthen his side in a variety of different positions, with defensive reinforcements and additional attacking options top of the agenda at Parkhead.

The transfer rumour mill has been rife over the past seven days with a number of players being linked to the Hoops and a couple of current stars heading through the exit door, including Nicolas Kuhn who is on the brink of sealing a €19 million move to Serie A side Como.

Royal Antwerp wide man ‘close’ to Celtic transfer

It’s been reported that Celtic are honing in on the singing of long-term target Michel-Ange Balikwisha from Royal Antwerp, with Kuhn on his way out.

According to Voetbalkrant, the Scottish champions have held ‘lengthy talks’ with the Belgian outfit over the 24-year-old and progress has been made with Celtic now close to securing his signature.

It’s understood Antwerp are eager to push the deal through and cash in on the winger as they seek much-needed funds to bolster their squad. Balikwisha has already intimated he will not be extending his contract, which is due to expire next year.

Shin Yamada ‘moving closer’ to £1.5m move

Kawasaki Frontale striker Shin Yamada is reportedly nearing a move to Celtic after becoming the latest J-League star to emerge on their radar following the success stories of Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The latter is to yet be replaced and Rodgers has been searching for a new undisputed No.9 since January with new recruit Callum Osmand expected to take on the third-choice striking role.

And the Scottish Sun claim a bargain £1.5m deal for Yamada - 32 goals in 121 appearances in Japan - has ‘moved closer’ with the player regarded as more of a false nine rather than a target man. He can also be deployed in the No.10 role should Rodgers opt to explore a new system.