The 23-year-old attacker has detailed why he turned down the chance to join the Scottish champions last month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michel-Ange Balikwisha has revealed the reasons behind his decision to reject a January transfer to Celtic after breaking his silence on the “concrete interest” shown in him by the Scottish champions.

The £5million-rated Royal Antwerp attacker - a player Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of - was heavily linked with a move to Parkhead last month, but turned it down to stay in Belgium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Italian giants AS Roma had also been the 23-year-old situation, but Celtic were previously the club in talks with the player’s representatives over a potential deal last summer.

And Balikwisha - who missed the first six months of the campaign due to a muscle tear - has confirmed he wasn’t keen on moving to Glasgow’s east end because he was still injured, despite Celtic sill pursuing his signature.

“Celtic's interest was concrete, but I chose to stay,” he told Belgian out Gazet van Antwerpen. “Leaving with an injury was not ideal for me. I would rather take good care of myself so I could be ready for the play-offs. We will see in the summer transfer window.

“I’m still searching for sharpness in front of goal, but that will come back in time. I’m happy that everything is going well. It feels good to touch the ball again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had highs and lows, and I’ve had two surgeries. There was something wrong with the stitching. That’s why the recovery period took longer than expected.

“I could have continued playing, but you don't want to play football in pain. Then I chose to rehabilitate on an individual basis - something the club agreed to - to feel 100 per cent again.”

The former Belgian under-21 international has less than 18 months left on his contract at the Jupiler Pro League club, but could be available in the summer for less than his current valuation. He made his competitive return to action at the weekend against Anderlecht.

It comes after Rodgers confessed he wished Celtic had carried out more transfer business during the January window.