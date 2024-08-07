Adam Idah addresses the Celtic fans | SNS

Celtic have until the end of the transfer window to bring in more players

Former Celtic player John Hartson believes Norwich City are ‘taking the mick’ with their valuation of Idam Idah.

The striker spend the second-half of last season on loan with the Hoops and they are keen to sign him on a permanent basis this summer. According to HITC Sport, the Canaries want a fee in the region of £8million for his signature. He still has a couple of years left on his contract at Carrow Road.

Idah, 23, scored nine goals in 19 games in all competitions for Celtic after they landed him in the January transfer window. He scored the winner in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park.

Hartson has told Go Radio (via HITC Sport): “I would like another centre forward in. I don’t want to get the window out the way and we’ve still only got Kyogo. I think they’re on the lookout for one but they’re dragging their heels with Idah at the minute.

“I don’t know what’s happening. I hope the club don’t think they’ve got enough domestically. I would like to see Brendan Rodgers bring in some quality to add to the quality they already have,” adds Hartson.

“In the Champions League, you need that quality. I’m a little bit aggrieved with Norwich because he wasn’t in the team. He was on the bench. Celtic gave him a platform to make a name for himself, gave him game time which he wasn’t getting a lot of at Norwich.

“Now, he’s done really well. You half expect (Norwich’s stance) because clubs get as greedy as they can and try and get as much out the players as they can.

“But to be asking reportedly £6.5, seven, eight million… He’s only been playing regularly for six months! I know it’s business but I’m a little bit aggrieved by that. I think they’re taking the mick a bit.”

Idah has been on the books at Norwich since joining them as a youngster back in 2017. He has since scored 17 goals in 115 games for them.

Rodgers has made it clear that he wants to sign him for Celtic and said at the end of last term: “The board know how I feel on Adam, that was the reason for bringing him in. I knew what I was getting because I’d seen him in the Premier League at 18. He has all the attributes. He’s fast, dynamic, strong and I felt with better positioning he’d get goals.

“What he’s done since coming in is show that he’s a goalscorer. He gets different types of goals. He has great movement in the box and he deals with pressure moments. He’s been absolutely immense for us and he’s clearly someone I’d like to do something with.”

Getting Idah would be a big boost for the Hoops and he would be ideal. However, they won’t want to ripped off by Norwich and pay over the odds for him. The longer the potential deal drags on, the more they should consider other options in his position.