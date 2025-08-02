The Swedish international netted a remarkable 119th minute winner to send his club through in Europe

Celtic target Viktor Eriksson has broken his silence on rumours linking him with a cut price move to Parkhead amid reports the Hoops scouting department have been keeping a watchful eye on his progress.

The 24-year-old returned to his homeland with Swedish Allsvenskan side Hammarby last season after a short stint in the MLS with Minnesota United. A product of hometown club Varnamo Sodra, he made his international debut earlier this year.

According to the Scottish Sun, the Scottish champions top talent spotter Paul Tisdale is believed to watched the towering defender in action against Belgian side Charleroi during Thursday’s UEFA Conference League qualifier.

Hours after the transfer link first emerged, Eriksson popped up with a dramatic 119th-minute winner for the Swedes to spark wild scenes of celebration and help them advance in Conference League by setting up a tie with Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in the third qualifying round.

Head of football operations Tisdale was also reportedly in attendance for the goalless first leg draw in Sweden last week, as Celtic continue to carry out their due diligence on the centre-back, who is under contract until 2028.

Celtic target ‘not for sale’ admits Hammarby boss

However, the prospect of him moving to Glasgow this summer appears slim at present with Hammarby boss Kim Hellberg insisting that his star man is NOT for sale, while Eriksson himself tried to play down the idea of joining Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Asked about Celtic's interest, Eriksson told Expressen: “It's nice that bigger clubs are taking notice, but we have one season here.

“Now we've advanced to the next round of the Conference League qualifiers. Then we have a top battle in the Allsvenskan to focus on. That's where my main focus is.”

Asked directly if he could envisage moving abroad in this window, he replied: “No. That's not relevant. I feel good here. I like Hammarby, I like Söder. I feel like I'm developing and playing a lot of matches.”

Viktor Eriksson would cost far more than £2m, claims team-mate

Eriksson’s team-mate Sebastian Tounetki laughed off the suggestion of him leaving the club, stating it would take a figure in the region of £8m rather than the £2m which has been quoted.

“Victor has been the best centre back in the league,” he said. “Maybe also the best player in the series. He has been hugely important for us. Wins most of the duels, huge on those bits.

“You said two million euros? I think they have to go up a few notches if they are going to get him. In my book he is worth over 100 million kronor. He has everything a good centre back should have.”

Should Celtic wish to swoop for the 6ft 4in stopper, they might struggle to land him if Hellberg has his way.

Quizzed on how much the defender would cost, Hellberg responded: “He's not for sale. He has played every minute of these last four games. It is a very big moment for me too.

“I have worked with him for four years in Värnamo, in Hammarby now. I have seen how hard he has worked. Developed as a person and a player. I am so, so proud of him.”