Celtic may have pushed the boat out to sign Adam Idah on a permanent basis from Norwich City last summer - but the departed Hoops striker insists his end goal was always a return to English football.

The Republic of Ireland international - who cost the Parkhead club £9m just over a year ago - completed a Deadline Day move to EFL Championship side Swansea City in a deal worth an initial £6m, with the fee potentially rising to £7m. .

He scored 20 goals last season, but never fully convinced Celtic fans that he was the best option to spearhead their attack, which was emphasises even further when manager Brendan Rodgers elected to start the versatile Daizen Maeda as the central striker following Kyogo’s shock January exit.

Fast forward 12 months and the Scottish champions have decided to take a £2m hit on Idah in order to allow him to return south of the border - despite failing to sign a direct replacement before last night’s 11pm deadline.

The 24-year-old, who becomes the most expensive signing ever made by the South Wales club while not in the Premier League, agreed a five-year deal after getting the full lowdown on his new environment from assistant boss and former Hoops coach Darren O'Dea.

And he claims a return to England was always what he craved, despite confessing that his move to Glasgow was a boyhood dream last August.

“I am really excited about the move,” Idah declared. “When I heard Swansea were interested and I spoke with the owners, spoke with the manager and to Darren about the club and the project here going forward it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I am really looking forward to getting down to work. There is a real ambition to make the club successful, and I feel the role they want me to take here is a great fit for me.

“Celtic are one of the biggest clubs in world football, but for me the end goal is to come back to playing in the English leagues and to try and get back to the Premier League.

“The owners were great, they were very clear in what they want for the club. They were brilliant and I hope I can help, and the boys here can help me.”