Celtic will kick-off their Scottish Premiership defence under returning boss Brendan Rodgers with the visit of Ross County to Celtic Park.

The Bhoys won their 11th title in 12 seasons by seven points last term with bitter rivals Rangers the closest to catching Ange Postecoglou's side once again.

Fixtures for the upcoming SPL campaign have been confirmed today and all eyes will no doubt have scanned through the list to spot the first Old Firm derby of the year. That comes on September 3 at the Ibrox, just four games into the new season.

Rodgers' first trip away from Celtic Park is a visit to Aberdeen in his second league match as he looks to hit the ground running on his return to the club he left in 2019 to join Leicester City.

First up for Celtic is the home encounter with Ross County and this is how the side has fared against the Dingwall side in their last 10 meetings.

Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates a hat-trick against Ross County in 2022 (Image: Getty Images)

Ross County 0 - 2 Celtic, April 2023

Jota opened the scoring in April with a penalty on the stroke of half-time before Alexandro Bernabei confirmed the result with a 95th-minute goal.

Celtic 2 - 1 Ross County, November 2022

Ross County took the lead in the second half back in November but Celtic came back with two goals in four minutes 15 minutes later to keep the three points in Glasgow.

Ross County 1 - 4 Celtic, August 2022

The Scottish League Cup meeting between the two last summer saw Celtic in fine form with four different scorers netting in a triumphant away win.

Ross County 1 - 3 Celtic, August 2022

It was a similar result earlier that month when the two met in the SPL. Ross County levelled to make it 1-1 at 58 minutes before Celtic wrapped it up with two goals in the final 10.

Ross County 0 - 2 Celtic, April 2022

Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota wrapped up the three points for Celtic in the league meeting of April last year.

Celtic 4 - 0 Ross County, March 2022

Girogos Giakoumakis bagged a hat-trick in a dramatic league clash last year after Ross County's Kayne Ramsay saw red in the 28th minute.

Ross County 1 - 2 Celtic, December 2021

Anthony Ralston snatched the win shortly before Christmas with a 97th-minute header in a feisty affair after Carl Starfelt was dismissed for a second yellow with 10 minutes to play.

Celtic 3 - 0 Ross County, September 2021

Liel Abada of Celtic vies with Ben Paton of Ross County in September 2021 (Image: Getty Images)

Celtic struggled to break down Ross County in September 2021 before a Cameron Carter-Vickers long-distance strike found the back of the net in the 64th minute.

Ross County 1 - 0 Celtic, February 2021

Ross County moved out of the Scottish Premiership relegation places with their last win over Celtic in February 2021.

Celtic 2 - 0 Ross County, December 2020

