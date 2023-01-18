Ticket prices for next month’s Viaplay Cup final between Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic have been confirmed.
Michael Beale’s side will battle it out with Ange Postecoglou’s men at Hampden Park on Sunday, February 26 with a 3pm kick-off time for the first available silverware of the season.
Advertisement
Holders Celtic defeated Kilmarnock 2-0 in the first semi-final tie in horrible conditions on Saturday evening at the national stadium to reach the showpiece event, with goals from Daizen Maeda and wantaway striker Giorgos Giakoumakis sealing their progression.
Rangers had to come through extra-time to beat Aberdeen 2-1 in Mount Florida, with midfielder Ryan Jack and substitute Kemar Roofe cancelling out Bojan Miovski’s first-half opener for the Dons in a thrilling encounter.
Prices for the Cup final have now been released, with a slight rise in costs from last year. Adult briefs start at £3 in the West Stand for Rangers and in the East Stand for Celtic. That means adult costs have risen £4 from the cheapest available tickets in 2021.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The middle tier pricing stands at £44 per adult. The most expensive seats are located in the South Stand, which come in at £49. Both clubs will have a 50-50 split of the stadium.
Rangers support ticket prices
- South Stand Lower Section O2 – Adults £49
- South Stand Lower Section P – Adults £44
Advertisement
- South Stand Upper Section Q – Adults £44
- North Stand Section C – Adults £44
Advertisement
- West Stand Sections A & B – Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 - £22
- South Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 - £6
Advertisement
- North Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £22 | U-16/Over 65 - £6
- West Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £12 | U-16 Over 65 - £6
Celtic support ticket prices
- South Stand Lower Section J1 – Adults £49
Advertisement
Advertisement
- South Stand Lower Section I – Adults £44
- South Stand Upper Section H – Adults £44
- North Stand Section D – Adults £44
- East Stand Sections F & G – Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 - £22
Advertisement
- South Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 - £6
- North Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £22 | U-16/Over 65 - £6
Advertisement
- East Stand Accessible – Adults £12 | U-16/Over 65 - £6