Fans will encounter a slight rise in costs from last year’s final between Celtic and Hibernian.

Ticket prices for next month’s Viaplay Cup final between Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic have been confirmed.

Michael Beale’s side will battle it out with Ange Postecoglou’s men at Hampden Park on Sunday, February 26 with a 3pm kick-off time for the first available silverware of the season.

Prices for the Cup final have now been released, with a slight rise in costs from last year. Adult briefs start at £3 in the West Stand for Rangers and in the East Stand for Celtic. That means adult costs have risen £4 from the cheapest available tickets in 2021.

The middle tier pricing stands at £44 per adult. The most expensive seats are located in the South Stand, which come in at £49. Both clubs will have a 50-50 split of the stadium.

Rangers support ticket prices

- South Stand Lower Section O2 – Adults £49

- South Stand Lower Section P – Adults £44

- South Stand Upper Section Q – Adults £44

- North Stand Section C – Adults £44

- West Stand Sections A & B – Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 - £22

- South Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 - £6

- North Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £22 | U-16/Over 65 - £6

- West Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £12 | U-16 Over 65 - £6

Celtic support ticket prices

- South Stand Lower Section J1 – Adults £49

- South Stand Lower Section I – Adults £44

- South Stand Upper Section H – Adults £44

- North Stand Section D – Adults £44

- East Stand Sections F & G – Adults £39 | U-16/Over 65 - £22

- South Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £18 | U-16/Over 65 - £6

- North Stand Accessible Seating – Adults £22 | U-16/Over 65 - £6

