Everything you need to know to tune into Celtic’s Viaplay Cup semi-final tie against Kilmarnock at Hampden Park

Holders Celtic will have eyes firmly fixed on a place in the Scottish League Cup final when they take on Kilmarnock for a second time in the space of a week at Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Hoops faced off against the Ayrshire side in the Premiership at Celtic Park last Saturday, with Ash Taylor’s own goal and Jota’s composed finish securing maximum points for Ange Postecoglou’s league leaders.

It stretched their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions and maintained their cushion at the top of the table ahead of a trip to Mount Florida. They will head to Glasgow’s Southside full of confidence as attention turns to the semi-final encounter and defence of the trophy.

Jota scores Celtic's opener in the victory over Kilmarnock at Celtic Park. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A 2-1 triumph over Hibernian last season just six months into Postecoglou’s reign kick-started the Australian’s revolution but Kilmarnock showed at times last week that they will provide difficult opposition to overcome after a discipline performance.

Derek McInnes’ men have suffered just one defeat in their last four games and will be eager to write some history of their own by producing a cup upset. They will undoubtedly attempt to frustrate Celtic for long period of the game and ensure it is their name in the hat to play either Rangers or Aberdeen in the final.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to tune in if you won’t be at the national stadium...

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: Celtic vs Kilmarnock (Viaplay Cup semi-final)

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Saturday, January 14th – kick-off 5.30pm (UK time)

Odds: Celtic 1/8 | Draw 17/2 | Kilmarnock 16/1 (*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports (previously Premier Sports). Coverage begins at 5pm - half an hour before kick-off. Viaplay can be viewed on Sky, Virgin Media and if you have an Amazon Prime stick at a price of £14.99 a month.

BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Sportscene will show highlights at 7.30pm on the same night and repeated againat 11.55pm, while highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News throughout the evening and following morning. Fans can also catch highlights on each of the clubs’ official YouTube channels.

There is no pay-per-view option available.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Willie Collum is the man in the middle. He will be assisted by Dougie Potter and Gordon Crawford, with Grant Irvine named as the fourth official. Greg Aitken is in charge of VAR.

What’s the latest team news?

Celtic defender Greg Taylor remains on the sidelines after aggrivating his hamstring against Rangers earlier this month, but Sead Haksabanovic, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh and James McCarthy have all returned to training.

However, the quartet are unlikely to be risked during Saturday’s match due to a lack of match sharpness. Postecoglou confirmed: “Nothing has changed from our last game. The guys who are coming back from injuries all trained today, except from Greg Taylor. Ralston, Haksabanovic, McCarthy and Welsh are all back which is good but they’ve only really had one session, so there won’t be any real change from last week in terms of tomorrow.”

Striker Kyle Lafferty returns for Kilmarnock after serving his 10-match suspension for using sectarian language and is available to start if needed. Innes Cameron is still nursing a hamstring problem and is unlikely to feature until the end of the month. Jeriel Dorsett (knock) remains the only other absentee.

What have both managers’ said?

Ange Postecoglou:

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou on the touchline during the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The League Cup holders return to the scene of their December 2021 triumph over Hibernian, which marked Ange Postecoglou’s first trophy as manager of club. It is a competition the Australian already has fond memories of as he prepares his team for a third successive domestic cup semi-final appearance.

Reflecting on winning the trophy last season, Postecoglou said: “It helped us accelerate some of our learnings. It was in the first three or four months and at that time we were still very much in the embryonic stage of even putting a team together, let alone a squad. Through that time you try and hope that people will have belief in what you’re doing and the road you’re undertaking.

“With myself being new in the building, winning a trophy so early I think gets you buy in a lot quicker and people gain more belief in what we’re trying to do. It certainly helped the playing group because it was a new group with a new captain and it helped me gain the trust of everyone in the football club and with our supporters.”

Celtic previous trip to the national stadium ended in disappointment last season after losing to Rangers 2-1 in extra-time and Postecoglou wants his players to use that heartache to their advantage. He added: “You use it as fuel because you can’t dismiss these things.

“A lot of sport is about how you overcome challenges and things that haven’t worked out in the past and it’s how you address that - losing a semi-final last year wasn’t an enjoyable experience for all of us. Our players are prepared for that, they like that challenge and from their perspective, they’re looking forward to it to test themselves.”

Derek McInnes:

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes isn't getting hot under the collar about his team being given no chance of upsetting massive favourites Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.(Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is hopeful his side can knock the holders out of the competition and revealed ex-Rangers frontman Kyle Lafferty is desperate to be involved in Saturday’s match.

He said: “There’s four good team still left in it and we’re delighted to be in the company that we find ourselves in at Hampden this weekend, but we want to be part of the final. Not many people will give us a chance and it will be a huge upset for us to overcome Celtic, but it won’t be the biggest semi-final upset. We’re going to have to do so much right on the day and we’re looking for that big performance that gives us a better chance.”

He added: “Kyle was doing star jumps outside my office this morning (Thursday) and brought me breakfast, so I know how much he wants to play. He’s bursting to get involved. It’s been torture for him missing out and frustrating for me to not have him available.

“I think for any player you can accept and have to deal with injuries for four or five months but Kyle hasn’t been injured. He’s been fit and training with us. He’s been really supportive of his team-mates and has been at all the games supporting the team.