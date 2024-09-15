Celtic star 'could' leave in January as Rangers man eyes second 'chance'

Celtic and Rangers. | Getty Images

Celtic and Rangers are back following the international break

Celtic won 2-0 at home to Hearts on Saturday to extend their impressive start to the new season. Arne Engels and Luke McCowan got their goals at Celtic Park.

Rangers take on Dundee United away on Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic star latest

Manchester City may rekindle their interest in Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi in January, according to Football Insider. The report claims the Premier League champions held ‘talks’ with him in the summer and ‘could’ try and land him this winter.

Kyogo has been a key player for the Hoops since making the switch to Scotland. They won’t want to lose him mid-way through a campaign as they target another title.

Boss sets loanee target

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has set on-loan Celtic striker Johnny Kenny a target of 20 goals. The 21-year-old, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, has 12 to his name for the League of Ireland outfit so far in their 2024 campaign.

Bradley has said, as per a report by the Irish Independent: “What we have to understand is that he doesn't take penalties either. He doesn't take them. What have we got left? Eight games? There's no doubt Johnny can go and get 20 goals.

“I've said about him all along that one of his biggest strengths is that he's not afraid to miss. He should have scored another tonight, but you have to be willing to put yourself in brave situations to miss chances. Johnny does that and shows up again and again. We know if we create he scores goals and he's done that again tonight.”

Celtic signed Kenny back in 2022 after he caught their eye playing for Sligo Rovers. He has since played twice for the Hoops’ first-team and has also been loaned out to Queen’s Park in the past to get some experience under his belt.

Rangers man believes his time will come

Rangers’ attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi believes he will be able to force his way back into their team. He is currently back with the B team.

He has said, as per Play Sport : "I'm a Rangers player and I love this club. I have not disappointed anyone at the club who had faith in me and I am sure that I will get another chance."

The Romania international moved to Glasgow in 2020 from Genk in Belgium and has since made 99 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 16 goals. He spent time away on loan at Alaves in La Liga last term and scored twice in 26 outings for the Spanish side before returning to his parent club.

Hagi has fallen down the pecking order under Philippe Clement over recent times. His long-term future at Ibrox is up in the air.