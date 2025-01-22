Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Swiss frontman was involved in two Old Firm victories against Celtic in the 2020/21 season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers striker Cedric Itten has warned his Young Boys team mates not to lose an early goal against Celtic in their Champions league clash tonight - otherwise they’ll set Parkhead “on fire”.

The 28-year-old Swiss frontman returns to Glasgow this evening after spending two seasons at Ibrox between 2020 and 2022. A bit-part player during his time in Scotland, Itten only played in two Old Firm victories against the Hoops in the successful campaign when Steven Gerrard’s side clinched their 55th league title. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he admits to learning enough about what the struggling Swiss outfit - without a single point from their six League Phase games and propping up the 36-team table - can expect when they walk out the tunnel at Parkhead.

He admitted: “The place will be full of 60,000 fans. And they are loud - very loud, in fact! They stand up and join in with every action. You have to fight back at the beginning and not let in a goal in the first 15 minutes. That would be the worst thing that could happen.

“The stadium would be on fire! I will tell my team-mates that. The noise levels are similar to Galatasaray - but we did well to win there in August.

“Celtic are really strong, thought, they are way ahead. I still follow the Scottish league, especially the derbies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Loris Benito has revealed he picked the brains of Itten and former Hoops defender Saidy Janko about what they can expect this evening ahead of sampling the famous Parkhead atmosphere.

The 33-year-old centre-back admitted: “I did speak to Saidy and Cedric. I got very different answers because one played for Rangers and the other for Celtic! What they were able to tell me is that the atmosphere is going to be incredible.

“Saidy said it has been ten years since he had been here, so the team has changed quite a lot. Cedric did mention the fact there were no fans here back then.

“The first question I asked was about the atmosphere, and he said the only downside was there were no fans in the stadium at the time (due to Covid-19), so it’s going to be a first for him as well. We’re very much looking forward to the game. We have prepared well.”