Rangers are searching for their next manager after sacking Russell Martin

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has sent a warning to his old club as arch rivals Rangers continue their search for a new manager.

Drama at Ibrox hit its peak on Sunday when the board opted to part ways with Russell Martin. The 39-year-old was sacked following a disastrous tenure, which lasted just 123 days and saw the Gers register just one Scottish Premiership win this season.

As Rangers sit eighth in the table, 11 points behind leaders Hearts, whoever comes in next will have a huge task on their hands. There’s significant ground to make up if the Light Blues stand any chance of catching the Jambos and Celtic.

However, Sutton doesn’t believe the looming task at hand is beyond reach for the next Rangers manager, especially if that person is to be Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard has been heavily linked with a return to Ibrox. The former Gers boss left his role with Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq back in January and has been out of a managerial role since.

“The one thing about the prospect of Gerrard coming back is the fans love him, because he stopped Celtic winning 10-in-a-row,” Sutton said on the Record Sport Celtic Podcast.

“The new Rangers manager, whoever it is, can look at it a couple of ways. What is he taking over, for a start? That would be a concern. Then you look across the city and ask, how strong are Celtic? The gap is nine points at this moment in time – and obviously you have Hearts up there right now.

“But I honestly don't think that it's impossible for Rangers to win the league this season. I’m basing that on what I've seen from Celtic this season. January is the big unknown, of course.

“Celtic just need to concentrate and put their own house in order and win games and try and get a rhythm and momentum.”

Will Rangers bring Steven Gerrard back as manager?

Gerrard is one of the leading candidates on Rangers’ manager shortlist, but whether he will make the return to Ibrox remains to be seen.

The club’s board will need to carefully consider their next appointment, as the atmosphere among the fans is delicate. Frustrations have hit a high and Rangers have sacked their fourth manager in less than three years.

According to Sky Sports, the club ‘want to speak’ to Gerrard about the manager position and in return, he is ‘open to talks’ over a return to Scottish football.

While both parties are interested in discussing a deal, Gerrard’s current situation ‘is complicated’ and is one of the factors the two would ‘need to discuss’.

Gerrard is currently still living in the Middle East, despite no longer being in charge of Al-Ettifaq. He is currently ‘settled with his family’ in Bahrain and would also ‘need reassurances’ over the current project at Ibrox, with undeniable work to do to get them back on track.