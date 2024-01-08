The former Hoops striker believes there are "still question marks" for manager Brendan Rodgers to address

Celtic legend Chris Sutton insists his old club still have "a lot of work to do" to become a major force to be reckoned with again as he highlighted key areas of recruitment that need addressing in January.

The Hoops lead bitter Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers by eight points as they seek a third successive top-flight crown, but the Ibrox side have two games in hand as they look to narrow the gap after the winter break.

Brendan Rodgers' men have lacked consistency at times this season, suffering shock league defeats to Kilmarnock and Hearts while dropping further points against St Johnstone and Motherwell on home soil to allow the Gers back into the title race.

A crucial Old Firm victory to round off 2023 has naturally lifted the mood around Parkhead, but Sutton feels significant improvement is required in several areas of the pitch and questioned whether the club will decide to splash out on big-money signings this month.

Summarising Celtic's start to the season, Sutton told Sky Sports: "I think there are still question marks. Europe was a massive disappointment, we can't get away from that. In the league they've shown inconsistency comparing this team to Ange Postecoglou's team where Celtic were fast and furious. This season it's been a struggle at times.

"Brendan Rodgers has talked about getting a better quality of player in but he also talked at the start of the season about understanding the model. So January is really one to watch out for. Are they going to go for more experienced players, who has been there and done it and are going to cost a hell of a lot of money? Celtic have still got a lot of work to do."

Quizzed on which positions Celtic could do with strengthening, Sutton continued: "Left-back. And the centre-half situation is baffling. I mean, what on earth has gone on there? (Liam) Scales has taken his opportunity. But Celtic spent £7million-£7.5m on (Maik) Nawrocki and (Gustaf) Lagerbielke and they look surplus to requirements. That's the truth of it.