The Irish striker has penned a new four-year deal with the Scottish champions

Johnny Kenny wants to win “every trophy available” to him as a Celtic player after signing a new four-year contract with the club.

The Irish striker, 22, joined the Hoops form Sligo Rovers in 2022 and has largely found himself on the fringes of the first-team squad until recently.

After starring on loan at Shamrock Rovers back in his homeland during the first half of last season, Kenny returned to Parkhead in January aiming to make his senior breakthrough under Brendan Rodgers.

He was eventually given his chance to impress and got off the mark on his first start by in the 5-1 demolition of Aberdeen at Pittodrie back in May. He came off the bench during last weekend’s opening Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Kenny has now moved to end speculation linking him with a permanent move down south amid strong interest from EFL League One side Bolton Wanderers this summer by inking a contract extension which will run until 2029.

‘It’s a proud moment’ - Johnny Kenny expresses delight at signing contract extension

Speaking to Celtic TV after signing his new deal, Kenny declared: “I’m delighted. All I wanted to do was commit my future to this club and I’m delighted it’s done now. I feel really proud. I spoke to the manager at the start of the summer and it was a case of tying it all together.

“I like to think that I can score goals and the manager believes in me too, so that helps when I’m in and around the box, knowing that the manager backs me. I want to achieve everything possible at this club. I want to play Champions League football, win every trophy available and score goals. That’s my aim.

“It’s a proud moment and I have to thank the club for giving me this opportunity. I just want to repay them on the pitch over the next few years. I can only say thank you to everyone, my family, friends and the supporters for the support they’ve given me. Let’s hope for more years of success at this football club.”

What has manager, Brendan Rodgers said?

Rodgers commented: “I am really pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Johnny. He is a young player who I believe can have a big future with Celtic.

“He loves the club and is really hungry and focused on doing well for us, developing further and making an important contribution to the squad, so we look forward to working with him moving forward.”