EFL Championship side Cardiff City have snapped up Celtic midfielder David Turnbull in a deadline day deal worth £2million plus add-ons.

The 24-year-old goal scoring playmaker was granted permission to hold talks with the Bluebirds and underwent a medical in South Wales before finalising the details on a three-and-a-half year contract until 2027. He will hope for a new lease of life in England's second tier and make a late push for Scotland's Euro 2024 squad.

The five-time capped Scotland international - one of three deadline day arrivals made by Cardiff boss Erol Bulut following Manchester City left-back Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Ethan Horvath - was officially unveiled just 30 minutes before the window slammed shut last night.

Turnbull, who had scored seven goals in 16 league appearances this season, was out of contract in the summer. He departs the Scottish champions having netted 31 goals in 134 appearances and lifting six major honours including two league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups.

Following an impressive debut season at Parkhead in 2020 after proving a shining light for Scottish Premiership rivals Motherwell, Turnbull won the club's Player and Young Player of the Year awards. In recent seasons, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting berth under previous Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and most recently Brendan Rodgers.

Upon completing his move, Turnbull told Cardiff's official website: "I'm buzzing to be here. It's been a long day or two, but I'm really glad to get it over the line and can't wait to get started. When I heard of the interest, I was very keen. It's a huge club. I've watched them in past and want to be a part of it now and kick on. It's a great city and when I arrived at the stadium, it was nice to see it. It's brilliant and I'm really looking forward to it."

Former Celtic hero John Hartson felt it was in Turnbull's best interests to move on from Glasgow's east end after becoming a bit-part player. He told Go Radio: "His game time will just continue to be limited with the resurgence of Bernardo, you have Hatate to come back, O'Riley and McGregor. He (Turnbull) is okay when he comes off the bench, and has a few goals in him.