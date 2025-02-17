Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic manager has been assessing his side’s chances of beating the Bundesliga giants on their return to Germany

Brendan Rodgers has warned his Celtic players not to get swept up in emotion heading into their Champions League playoff second leg against Bayern Munich

Returning to Germany for the first time since their 7-1 mauling at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the League Phase of the competition, the Scottish champions will walk out at the Allianz Arena desperate to avoid a repeat of that heavy loss.

A place in the last 16 is at stake for both sides’ with Celtic trailing 2-1 after last week’s first leg in Glasgow. And Rodgers has told his side to leave everything out on the pitch in one last battle cry to his troops.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference in Munich, Rodgers said: “You can't become too emotional at this level, and I think that was clearly what happened in the performance in Dortmund. I think in the Dortmund game, we chased the game. We went behind them.

“As I said, we had scored early on. And the lessons that we learned from that, of course, no one planned to be stable and steady and compact. We showed that if you're not that, and you go off pace as such, then you can get really, really punished.

“I think that's been a big learning for us from that game, that you're not tight and you're not stable and you're not compact and you're not concentrated, and you leave space for world-class players, you'll get punished.

“We were able to learn from that, step back, go away, and it's the mark of the group. We're a humble group. We had to take that on the chin. And we came away and had some really good performances after that.

“So yeah, and then we've taken it into our games at Atalanta and other games where we've been calm in our defence. So that's what you need to be at this level. You need to be in balance and have that calmness to your defending, but also then provide that threat with the ball. So hopefully we can see that tomorrow.”

