The Celtic manager has been reacting to his team’s 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Dundee United at Parkhead

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Rodgers described all three of Celtic’s goals against Dundee United as moments of “individual brilliance” after his side stretched their lead further at the top of the Scottish Premiership to 16 points.

Skipper Callum McGregor, Jota and Adam Idah all found the target to secure a convincing victory for the Hoops as full focus now shifts to their mammoth Champions League play-off return leg vs Bayern Munich in Germany on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers was delighted with his how players responded at the end of a hectic week for the champions, as they put their midweek 2-1 defeat to the Bundesliga giants behind them in emphatic style.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “I thought we were excellent today off the back of a tough physical game in the midweek. The quality of our football was at a really high level and the goals were outstanding. Three goals of real individual brilliance.

“This could’ve been a really difficult game for us. We’ve played four times since Dundee United’s last game, so they were going to come with a big energy. They’re organised and difficult to break down under Jim (Goodwin), but I thought our attitude was really good.

"We want to win every game. If you don't do your work, or you look for an easy game, that's when you come unstuck. United have been fantastic this season. We knew we had to play to a good level to get a result. But all the players’ are synchronised in their work, their focus and concentration was good in the game right to the very end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sets us up really well (for Munich). We were unfortunate in the end to lose the game, so we had to respond today. To respond with that performance, the quality of the goals, defensively strong, keeping a clean sheet. Now we can recover and get ready for a different challenge again on Tuesday, one that we’ll relish.”

Asked about the contributions of goal scorers McGregor and Jota in particular, the Hoops boss responded: “He (McGregor) is such a big tactical reference for the team. He sits in there and controls the game. Overall, he was excellent.

“I think Jota is definitely getting there. You see the goal that he scored, there’s big talent there and it’s a great finish. It takes time and he’s working hard on the training field. We’re staggering his game time to get him up to match fitness, but there’s no doubt he can contribute.”