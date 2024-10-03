asper Schmeichel of Celtic reacts after Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund scores his team's third goal | Getty Images

The Hoops goalkeeper has revealed the one rule that allows him to stay measured after games

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kasper Schmeichel admits he managed to shrug off the devastation of Celtic’s crushing 7-1 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund after just two hours - insisting the manner of the mauling can be used as a reference point for the rest of the campaign.

The vastly-experienced No.1 is focused on moving on and getting the nature of the humiliating loss out of his system as quickly as possible by turning an early low point in his Hoops career into something of a positive for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being part of a dejected away changing room in Germany on Tuesday night, Schmeichel has refused to wallow in self-pity and reckons that something good might come of the result in the future. Next up for Celtic in the Champions League is another difficult trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta in three weeks time and he knows performance levels simply have to be better.

Loading....

The 37-year-old said: “That’s life - this game has an incredible way of bringing you back down to earth sometimes. But we also have to remember the big picture. We’ve had a good start to the season. This is obviously a lesson we have to learn from.

“Football is an industry where you can have the highest of highs and the lowest of lows - but you have to move on very quickly from both. Throughout my career I’ve always had a rule where I allow myself to feel how I feel until midnight. That’s whether it’s joy from winning or devastation from losing. But after midnight we move on.

“Now it’s about Ross County at the weekend. Dortmund are a good team. We caught them on their best day, and they caught us on our worst day. They had one of those nights where everything worked for them. We’ve had plenty of days like that ourselves this season already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the most important thing now is that we take our medicine. It’s all well and good when you take the praise like we’ve been doing this season. We also have to take it on the chin when we get a result like this. For me now, the big thing is the response. How do we recover now? It’s all well and good having a great start to the season, but now we have to feel this one because it hurts, then move on to Sunday.”

Schmeichel continued: “It’s a case of moving on very fast. The most important thing from a night like Tuesday is to learn from it. It can even be a good thing if you do. It’s something to refer to — remember that night? Remember what happened, because if we’re not 100 per cent on it every single minute, that’s what can happen. I’m hoping we can turn it into a positive. That’s our responsibility as the leadership group.

“I always say, nothing in football is easy. If it was easy then everyone would do it. You have to earn absolutely everything in this game. No one is going to just give you anything. In Dortmund we had the kind of result that we have dished out a few times already this season.

“It was a tough night, but it’s been fantastic since I joined the club. This is the kind of freak result that can happen now and again. It’s the first time we’ve lost this season. It won’t damage the belief. We are two games into an eight-game campaign in the Champions League — there’s a long way to go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions have been raised over Rodgers’ tactics in Dortmund after the Northern Irishman admitted his players were not compact enough and were “spooked” in the early stages. However, Celtic’s naivety against another top-class Champions League outfit was striking once again, with Rodgers’ first spell as manager including a 7-0 thrashing by Barcelona and a 7-1 dismantling by PSG.

“There’s always a debate,” the Danish international added when questioned if a more pragmatic approach is needed to avoid more heavy defeats on the elite stage. “But that approach has been very successful for us this season. Sometimes you just come up against an opponent where everything goes their way. It was one of those results that can happen every now and then.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be at the other end of some of them as well. Sometimes it’s like everything the opposition hits goes in. They get the luck or the rub of the green to get this kind of result. It’s not one of those results that’s indicative of us as a team, though.

“We’ve had a very good start to the season and have to remember that. We just have to take it on the chin now. It’s not who we are, or what we have been. You need to take the rough with the smooth. We’ve been on the other side a lot this season.”