He has only been away from Celtic a year but could be on the move amid Everton and Serie A interest.

It’s been claimed that a Premier League club could be open to wheeling and dealing over a Celtic favourite this summer, with Everton and Serie A interest mounting.

The Hoops have made a name for themselves in buying low and selling high, with Jota and Odsonne Edouard just some of the recent examples of stars sold for profit. There’s few better examples than Matt O’Riley, who broke the Scottish transfer record last summer in moving to Brighton for north of £25m, having arrived for a small seven figure fee from MK Dons in the Ange Postecoglou era.

Already though, Everton have been linked by Sky Sports plus Serie A pair Atalanta and Roma are still lurking with regards signing the Danish international this summer. It didn’t go totally to plan for Celtic favourite O’Riley in his first term at the AMEX Stadium, making just 11 starts from his 21 Premier League outings, netting two goals and three assists.

Matt O’Riley exit speculation ramps up

According to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, it’s suggested that “Brighton do not consider him a central player and are ready to negotiate.” O’Riley formed part of Roma’s transfer list last summer while talk of a Celtic exit lingered, with then manager Claudio Ranieri and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi wanting a deal. Roma remain interested due to new manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, who was boss of Atalanta and is claimed to still like O’Riley after a failed pursuit at his ex club.

Former England boss Fabio Capello has recommended O’Riley for a move to Atalanta. He is quoted by the Argus Advertiser: “We need a serious alternative to De Roon in midfield, and for me the answer is called Matt O'Riley. Already linked to La Dea last year, then arriving at Brighton, he would be perfect for Juric. Quality and determination to spare, a natural leader.”

What Matt O’Riley thinks of Brighton role

Speaking earlier this month, the former Celtic midfielder admitted he wasn’t best pleased with his current standing at Brighton. He said while on duty with Denmark: "I'm best at the number 8 position, where I can go box to box. I've only played two games there, otherwise I’ve been used as a winger, false number 9 or something else." It makes it difficult to show off when you play a position you’re not completely happy with.

"I'm just giving my opinion. I can play better for the team if I play the number 8 position, but I can play well in other positions. You can say it in a way that is not aggressive. If you are honest with another person, you don't lose anything. The coach can always say he doesn't agree."

In his last season at Celtic, O’Riley made 49 appearances, with 19 goals and 18 assists, a sharp contrast to his return south of the border where he has previously been at Fulham and MK Dons. One of his suitors, Everton, have also been linked with another Old Firm themed move this summer in the form of Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande.