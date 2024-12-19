The promising winger has bagged five goals and seven assists and now plays alongside two former Hoops stars in Norway

Celtic are reportedly tracking highly-rated Norwegian winger Sondre Ørjasæter ahead of the January transfer window opening in just 13 days time.

The promising 21-year-old attacker, who plays his club football for Sarpsborg 08 and is well regarded in his homeland, is understood to have been ‘closely followed’ by the Hoops scouting department in recent months, but the Scottish champions are not the only club to have been keeping a watchful eye on his development.

Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg have also been credited with an interest, despite his team in Norway appearing to be in no rush to sell the player. According to Nettavisen, Sarpsborg “have no desire to sell this winter” as things stand.

Ørjasæter has notched five goals and provided seven assists in 32 appearances this season, playing alongside former Celtic Player of the Year and three-time title winner Stefan Johansen and Jo Igne Berget. He has already amassed over 100 senior games despite his age and has shone in the Eliteserien after earning a move from Sogndal in the second tier last January.

The attacker initially broke through in the lower leagues as a 17-year-old and was nicknamed “the artist” by former Wolves and Werder Bremen star Havard Flo. Should Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers be able to convince Sarpsborg to part ways with one of their rising stars, it could allow Luis Palma to move on in search of regular game time elsewhere.

The Honduran international has struggling for minutes this season, having failed to make a first-team appearance since the 2-0 Premiership win against Dundee at the end of October.