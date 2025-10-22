Atlanta finished 14th in the Eastern Conference and missed out on the play-offs

Ronny Deila became the latest former Celtic manager to lose his job at the weekend - less than 24 hours after the end of a 5-13-16 season that marked the Norwegian’s first in charge of MLS side Atlanta United.

Deila, who managed the Hoops between 2014 and 2016, failed to make a lasting impression on the American club after recording just one win in the past 18 matches.

They finished in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points and officials to part ways with the 50-year-old on Sunday in which they admitted fan deserve a “better on-field product” and conceded they expected more from the ex-New York City boss.

Expectations levels were at Atlanta for the season after hiring the 2021 MLS Cup-winning head coach in December last year, snapping up players such as Miguel Almiron from English Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

Atlanta’s season ended on Saturday night with a 1-1 draw against DC United. And the club’s chief executive Garth Lagerwey has revealed a global search for Deila’s replacement will begin immediately.

A statement read: “It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction.

“Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible.

“We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Atlanta enjoyed instant success after entering the MLS in 2017, reaching the playoffs in its debut season and winning the MLS Cup the following year. However, the club haven’t lifted silverware since the 2019 campaign.

Social media reaction to Ronny Deila’s sacking

Reacting to the news, some supporters were pleased to see the back on Deila on social media.

One fan said: “I was convinced this wasn’t going to happen. Granted, it should’ve happened months ago, but at least they aren’t standing by this joker. Now actually bring in a head coach worth his salt.”

A second added: “About 5 months too late, but better late than never. Seems like a nice guy, and I wish him the best, but he was just not a good fit here.”